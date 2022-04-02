Why won’t anyone buy this stunning New Jersey mansion?

I've taken you inside many outstanding and extraordinary houses and mansions in New Jersey.

There's certainly no shortage of impressive properties.

Get our free mobile app

This listing caught my eye because every single room is so immaculate and, well, so expensive it's almost too nice to live in.

I mean it.

12 Warewoods Road in Saddle River sits on two acres of land. The asking price on Trulia is $13.5 million.

This home has been on the market since July of 2021.

The market isn't quite as on fire as it was then, but it's still not bad at all. So why won't this mansion in the wealthiest New Jersey ZIP code find a buyer?

Is the price tag the reason this masterpiece of a property won't sell? Perhaps.

$13.5 million is a lot, but for those looking to live in opulence and right outside of New York City, it's not a crazy amount. Plus, look at what you get for it.

That being said, the estimated mortgage is just over $67,000 a month. We won't even go into the property taxes.

The seven bedrooms and 12 baths are jaw-dropping.

Even the hallways are out-of-this-world.

Built in 2013, this mansion is described as a "French masterpiece."

My theory is that this house is just too perfect to live in. Period.

Don't believe me? Let's do a tour. Hang on for the ride because there are some definite surprises along the way. Here we go.

GO INSIDE: This $13 Million Majestic New Jersey Mansion is What Dream Are Made of