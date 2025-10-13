For years, headlines have told the story of lifelong New Jersey residents packing up and moving out — chasing lower taxes, cheaper utility bills, and sunnier places to retire. But here’s what those headlines often miss: people are also moving in.

In fact, it’s estimated that over 100,000 people will make the Garden State their new home in 2025.

Why Are People Still Moving to New Jersey in 2025?

Because despite the high costs, New Jersey remains a state of opportunity. Young professionals and growing families are drawn here by diverse career options, proximity to major cities, and the chance to earn more—our median household income is $96,521, the second highest in the country.

Yes, taxes and housing prices are steep. But so is the quality of life. Safe neighborhoods, top-ranked public schools, world-class healthcare, and entertainment options that range from Broadway-style shows to beach boardwalks — New Jersey has it all. And let’s not forget 130 miles of beautiful coastline along the iconic Jersey Shore.

What Locals Really Say About Living in New Jersey

Curious to know what real locals think? I took to my Facebook page and asked:

“What advice would you give a friend moving to NJ… The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly?”

Here’s what people had to say.

The Good: Jersey Pride, Pizza, and the Parkway

️“Drive the Garden State Parkway during fall foliage season—don’t underestimate the natural beauty here.”

“Get to the ocean, have a seafood dinner, and watch the bayside sunset!”

“Fall festivals, haunted tours, concerts in Camden, local breweries, crafting, kayaking, biking, and hiking—there’s always something to do.”

“We have the best pizza in the nation!”

“Top-tier schools and some of the best public education in the country.”

“It’s pork roll. Lesson over.”

The Bad: High Taxes, Brutal Commutes, and Sticker Shock

“Be aware of the high cost of living — utilities, taxes, and just about everything else have doubled or tripled in the past few years.”

“Evaluate your commute time. A car is a must. While some towns are walkable, traffic and tolls are a way of life.”

“New Jersey has the highest property taxes in America.”

“Too much government, too many regulations — but hey, some say that’s the price of having so many services.”

The Quirks: Diners, Wawa Worship, and Local Lore

⛽ “You no longer have to pump your own gas!”

☕ “We love Wawa, Dunkin’, soft pretzels, and diners at all hours.”

“Read The Pine Barrens by John McPhee to get a sense of NJ’s wild side.”

“Join local Facebook groups before you move to get a feel for the town, the vibe, and any hot-button issues.”

Whether you’re thinking of moving here, already packing the U-Haul, or just curious about what makes New Jersey tick — it’s a place full of contrast, character, and community. The state may not be for everyone, but for those who give it a chance, it just might be the perfect place to call home.

Welcome to Jersey.