New Jersey residents were asked, "If you didn't live in New Jersey, which state would you want to live in?" and the results are in.

Which Other State Would New Jersey Residents Like To Live In?

Every New Jersey resident knows there are positives and negatives about living in the Garden State.

For those of us who stick around, it is either because we can't afford to leave, or we have found enough positives to keep us here.

But each year, many New Jersey residents decide to head out of state, and we wondered which was the most likely state they'd be moving to.

The Top Destination For People Who Live In New Jersey

So, we took to social media to ask that question to the residents of the Garden State, this question, and the results are in.

Maybe it was the high price of everything, or maybe it's the congestion, but whatever the reason, a portion of New Jersey residents are leaving each year, and here are the top 3 states they are choosing over the Garden State.

Some of the results may surprise you, and others may give you a good idea. Here they are from #3 to #1.

#3 South Carolina - The weather is certainly different than what it is here, and the pace of life is a little slower.

#2 Florida - I think everyone always assumes that Florida would top the list, but, according to your votes in this informal survey, there is one state that tops the Sunshine State.

#1 Arizona - Gorgeous places and dry heat must be the big draws for New Jersey residents who are apparently not afraid of snakes.

For those of us who can't think of life outside New Jersey, let's continue to disregard the negatives and head to the boardwalk for some summer Jersey Shore fun.

