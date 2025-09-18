🎃 October is a great season for festivals in New Jersey

🎃 Everything from wine and beer to sunflowers and Halloween

🎃 These are a dozen of some of the most unique festivals around

October is a time for crisp air, apples, pumpkins, hayrides, fire pits, flannel shirts, Halloween, and, of course, festivals.

New Jersey has a multitude of events scheduled for October, from Oktoberfests in nearly every town to Halloween-related activities. So, be sure to get out there and enjoy all the Garden State has to offer.

Here are 12 of the best October festivals in NJ in 2025

Holland Ridge Farms (Jen Ursillo) Holland Ridge Farms (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Oct. 1 – Oct. 13

108 Rues Road, Cream Ridge

The famous pick-your-own-flower event returns to Holland Ridge Farms for the fall season. For only $1 a stem, pick your own sunflowers, gladiolus, calla lilies, dahlias, and more. There are rows and rows and rows of towering sunflowers and wildflowers to find the perfect bouquet.

Enjoy gorgeous floral photo ops and props, a fleet of food trucks, a farmers' and makers' market, live music, and family fun activities.

Morey's Piers Oktoberfest Morey's Piers Oktoberfest loading...

Oct. 1 – Oct. 12 (weekends only)

Morey’s Piers, 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood

Time: Fridays (6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.), Saturdays (1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.), and Sundays (1 p.m. to 5 p.m)

Put on your lederhosen, and have fun at Oktoberfest with food, fun, a biergarten, rides, live music, traditional German merriment, Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and more. You’ll find a wide selection of beers and tasting flights. Beer lovers can purchase a souvenir 25-oz. bier stein, too.

AllenSphoto AllenSphoto loading...

Saturday, Oct. 4

Hamilton Park, Jersey City

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join the fall festivities at Jersey City Fest, featuring pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, and live music. This year, they are combining the event with the Annual Cultural Diversity Festival.

Oktoberfest at Historic Smithville Oktoberfest at Historic Smithville loading...

Saturday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 5

Smithville, 615 Moss Mill Road, Galloway

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you plan to go to any Oktoberfests this fall, Smithville must be on the list. All weekend long, there will be more than 150 juried crafters, an international food court, kids’ activities, and more. Plus, enjoy the village’s 50 shops, train and carousel rides, paddle boats, restaurants, wine tasting, and antique arcades. It’s a great place to get a jump on holiday shopping.

Non-profit organizations will also be on hand with raffles, information, and items for sale.

Kids’ activities include a giant jumping house, face painting, and the duck pond game.

Medford Apple Festival Medford Apple Festival loading...

Saturday, Oct. 11

Kirby’s Mill, 275 Church Road, Medford

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Medford Apple Festival returns for its 46th year, expected to draw thousands of visitors. Feel free to bring your well-behaved, leashed dog.

Browse more than 120 custom crafters featuring jewelers, needle workers, basket weavers, painters, photographers, woodworkers, and more. Enjoy great food, apple butter, apple cider, apple-baked goods, signature apple cider donuts, and specially-made apple ice cream!

chendongshan chendongshan loading...

Saturday, Oct. 11

1010 Route 601, Skillman

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 12

SAVE, A Friend to Homeless Animals, is holding its Waggin’ Tails Fall Fest. Bring the whole crew for a tail-wagging good time that includes a parade featuring SAVE adoptable dogs in costume, pumpkin decorating, a DJ, a fall-themed photo area, a scavenger hunt, dog agility course demonstrations, food, artisan, and craft vendors, and more.

All proceeds help support SAVE’s mission to help homeless animals find their forever homes.

Stafford Harvest and Wine Festival Stafford Harvest and Wine Festival loading...

Saturday, Oct. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 12

Manahawkin Lake Park and Heritage Park, Manahawkin

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: $20 in advance and $25 at the gate (cash only). Sampler admission includes a wine glass, sampling, and sales of many NJ wines

On Saturday, during this cool autumn event, there will be a petting zoo, craft vendors, food vendors, pumpkin picking, scarecrow making, a costume contest, a Halloween parade at 12 p.m., and a wine festival. On Sunday, enjoy wine, food, and craft vendors.

Bellevue Theater, Montclair Film Festival Bellevue Theater, Montclair Film Festival loading...

Oct. 17 – 26

Various venues in Montclair

This festival is for movie buffs, writers, actors, and anyone who enjoys the big screen. It’s 10 days of films, documentaries, workshops, and special events.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Oct. 3 to the public.

JackF JackF loading...

Saturday, Oct. 18

The Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High Street, Port Norris

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $50

The ticket to the NJ Oyster Festival includes all-you-can-eat raw oysters from local purveyors and a souvenir glass.

Food trucks will be on hand, as well as offerings from The Oyster Cracker Café, AJ’s Pub, and Missions Spirits for additional purchase.

Proceeds help support the A.J. Meerwald, New Jersey’s tallest ship. Once a 1928 oyster schooner, the A.J. Meerwald serves as a floating classroom and cultural ambassador for the Bayshore Center at Bivalve, teaching about maritime history and the Delaware Bay’s ecology.

Sussex Harvest Honey and Garlic Festival Sussex Harvest Honey and Garlic Festival loading...

Saturday, Oct. 18

Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whether you’re craving sweet or savory, the 13th annual Sussex County Harvest, Honey and Garlic Festival is the place to be. Celebrate agritourism, ecotourism, and arts and heritage tourism. There will be a farmers’ market where you can buy fresh, local products like fruits, vegetables, cheese, wine, and more.

The Sussex County Beekeepers Association will have educational displays and materials, and honey products. There will be plenty of garlic things to choose from with the Garden State Garlic Growers on hand.

For kids, there will be a hayride, pumpkin painting, face painting, and crafts.

Chatsworth Cranberry Festival Chatsworth Cranberry Festival loading...

Saturday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 19

White Horse Inn, 3980 Route 563, Chatsworth

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s the 40th anniversary of the Chatworth Cranberry Festival, always held the third weekend in October. Celebrate the cranberry harvest season with over 150 craft vendors, up to 150 food vendors, wineries, live music, and yes, fresh cranberries. There will also be a car show on Sunday, Oct. 19. Get a jump start on holiday shopping by grabbing some unique gifts at this amazing festival.

Halloween Spooktacular at Pier Village, Long Branch Halloween Spooktacular at Pier Village, Long Branch loading...

Saturday, Oct. 25

Carousel Stage, Pier Village, Long Branch

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Get in the Halloween spirit with this spooktacular event. Start with trick-or-treating around Pier Village. Then, take part in other spooky, but friendly activities, including a spooky bubble show, dancing with DJ JoJo, getting psychic and tarot card readings, playing miniature golf at Pier Putt, enjoying bowling, air hockey, and VR simulators, bracelet making, carousel rides, arcade games, and shopping at the artisan market.

Come in costume!

There are so many wonderful festivals, and events around New Jersey in October, so get outside and enjoy them every weekend.

