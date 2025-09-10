🍷 The Jersey Shore is more than just beaches

🍷 It's full of wineries across its four counties

🍷 Each one offers flavorful wines, lively events, and fun activities year-round

Whether you live at the Jersey Shore or plan to visit the area this fall, be sure to check out some of the wonderful wineries the region has to offer.

There are more than 60 wineries across New Jersey, according to the Garden State Wine Growers Association. We’ve broken down the list by region: North, Central, and South.

Now, it’s time to focus on the Jersey Shore, which is comprised of four counties: Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth, and Ocean.

ALSO READ: Girl Scouts introduce a new cookie flavor for 2026

Cream Ridge Winery (Jen Ursillo) Cream Ridge Winery (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Atlantic County

Bellview Winery Bellview Winery loading...

150 Atlantic Street, Landisville

Bellview Winery opened in 2000, and over the years, has been hosting wine lovers from across the country and abroad. Bellview is known for its Dandelion wine made from an old family recipe that dates back generations. The Dandelion 2024 is an eucalyptus, herbal, lemon wine.

DiMatteo Winery DiMatteo Winery loading...

951 8th Street, Hammonton

This family-owned and operated winery has 14 acres of cultivated grapes producing 1,500 crates of wine per year.

At DiMatteo’s, guests can take part in wine tastings and a slew of events like grape stomping, paint and sips, and more.

Renault Winery Renault Winery loading...

72 N. Bremen Avenue, Egg Harbor City

Renault began in 1864 when French immigrant Louis Nicolas Renault planted grapes from France's Champagne region. In 1870, Renault opened to the public and became America's largest sparkling wine producer.

After surviving Prohibition by producing sacramental and medicinal wines, the winery earned National Register of Historic Places status in 2000. They remain one of the few US wineries authorized to label their sparkling wine as Champagne.

Visit for a tour, tasting, or overnight stay and make sure to try Renault's signature champagnes, fine wines, and seasonal varieties at America's oldest continuously operating winery.

Balic Winery Balic Winery loading...

6623 Route 40, Mays Landing

"Balić" began in the early 1900s as a vineyard planted by descendants of early Mays Landing settlers. In 1966, Savo Balić, a former vine-grower from the Adriatic Sea, acquired the 57-acre vineyard to bring European winemaking traditions to America.

The Balic’ Family’s European winemaking knowledge combined with expertise has enhanced the authenticity of their wines for over 30 years.

Come for a tasting or tour. Try Balić's selection of more than 27 award-winning, hand-crafted wines made with authentic European techniques at this New Jersey winery.

Plagido's Winery Plagido's Winery loading...

570 N. 1st Road, Hammonton

At Plagido’s there’s no shortage of events happening. The Pup-peroni and Dogs Pawty is happening on Sept. 6. Bring your pup for a day of dogs, pizza, hot dogs, dog treats, and specialty drinks. Also, in October is the Wine and Ale Trail of South Jersey.

Enjoy live music and a glass of wine at Plagido’s. Wine tastings are $12 for the dry-sweet combo and $15 for flights of any three 3-oz wine pours. Cheese plates are $16, and there is a menu upon request.

Tomasello Winery Tomasello Winery loading...

225 N. White Horse Pike, Hammonton

Tomasello is the only fourth generation, family-owned winery in New Jersey, dedicating itself to producing wines on 70 acres in the heart of the Outer Coastal Plain, a historically celebrated wine-growing region.

Almost all Tomasello products are made from estate-grown grapes and local fruit, including blueberries from top growers in Hammonton, the Blueberry Capital of the world.

Tomasello is known for its “Boomberry” wine collection. PMG Me is a tropical tasting wine, made with pineapple, mango and guava. Wowza Watermelon tastes like a juicy, ripe watermelon on a summer day. Other Boomberry flavors include Perky Peach, and Bam Bam Blackberry.

Another masterpiece wine collection is the Incredible Creams, featuring flavors like pistachio, peppermint, butter pecan, pumpkin spice, chocolate fudge, banana, mocha java, tropical coconut, orange, and raspberry wines.

There are many events at Tomasello Winery, too, with the most popular being Sips and Sounds music series.

White Horse Winery White Horse Winery loading...

106 Hall Street, Hammonton

Situated on a 56-acre farm, White Horse Winery combines refined techniques with new and old-world style wines.

Visit their spectacular tasting room with unique architecture.

Enjoy a wine tasting or a weekend music event plus food truck festivals in September, and more.

Kennedy Cellars Winery Kennedy Cellars Winery loading...

839 13th Street, Hammonton

Kennedy Cellars is the region’s premier winemaking school, teaching wine enthusiasts both the art and science of creating award-winning wines. After years of perfecting the winemaking process and partnering with many other vineyards around the world, Kennedy Cellars is known as one of the region’s leading and most intimate wineries.

Sample their wines, attend an exclusive event, or enjoy a fun and informative winemaking class.

Cape May County

Cape May Winery Cape May Winery loading...

711 Town Bank Road, Cape May

The farmlands at Cape May Winery grow grapes, tomatoes, beach plums, squash, and kale—many of which inspire the seasonal tapas menu crafted by Chef Mike Siegel.

Since opening in 2018, the kitchen has elevated the winery experience, incorporating local ingredients and regional styles into every dish.

Discover the perfect pour in the tasting room. Open daily. Savor wines by the glass, bottle, or carafe, or explore our expertly curated wine flights to find your new favorite.

Their four unique vineyard sites span 26 acres. Each year, they harvest 12 varietals, including: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Riesling, Gamay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Cayuga, Vidal Blanc, and Chanbourcin.

Hawk Haven Winery Hawk Haven Winery loading...

600 South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery is owned and operated by Todd and Kenna Wuerker. The farmland has been in the Wuerker family since the 1940s, when Todd’s grandfather emigrated from Germany to start a family in Cape May County.

In the fall of 2018, Hawk Haven was the first winery to be invited to join The Winemaker’s Co-Op of New Jersey. The organization was created by a group of growers and winemakers to promote the fine wine movement in the Garden State, highlighting and encouraging premium New Jersey wine production with events, outreach, and education.

There’s lots of beautiful, full-bodied wines to sample at Hawk Haven. Don’t forget to check out Hawktober Fest 2025 on Oct. 11 and 12. The two days are filled with wine tastings, food trucks, flights, and a true coastal seafood fest.

Jessie Creek Winery Jessie Creek Winery loading...

1 North Delsea Drive, Cape May Courthouse

Enjoy wine tastings and pairings the Jessie Creek way, plus vineyard views, a gourmet market, and live music every weekend.

Tastings are self-guided flights served in a beautiful spiral display. You can take part in a curated option tasting or build your own sampling of wines.

For example, the Estate Spiral consists of Chardonnay (honeydew, melon, and pear), Pinot Grigio (stone fruit and lemongrass), Chambourcin (herb and pomegranate), Cabernet Sauvignon (cardamom, clove, and blackberry), and Merlot (black pepper and cocoa), all estate-grown.

The Coastal Spiral consists of Coastal White (honeysuckle, citrus, and vanilla), Chambourcin (herb, and pomegranate), Coastal Red (full fruit, zesty, and black pepper), Rosie’s Rose (tart berry, and light minerality), and Dyer’s Creek (white Merlot, and raspberry).

Briganti by the Bay Winery Briganti by the Bay Winery loading...

221 North Delsea Drive, Cape May Court House

Enjoy wine by the glass, flight, or bottle, and pair them with some yummy wine snacks at Briganti by the Bay. Outside food is also welcome here.

Enjoy live music every weekend while sipping on some lovely wines. Two favorites to try are the Tempranillo 2021 and Captain Vinho.

The Tempranillo is estate-grown and a major Nobel grape of Spain. This wine has hints of strawberries, spices, leather, and fresh tobacco. This wine will grow a little more savory and earthy with bottle aging. It pairs well with chili and spicy Indian food.

Captain Vinho is a port-style red wine blend. Made as a traditional Bordeaux style blend, then fortified with neutral spirits, this wine is perfect for after dinner or sipping by the fire.

Willow Creek Winery Willow Creek Winery loading...

160-168 Stevens Street, West Cape May

Nestled in the heart of West Cape May is Willow Creek Winery, a 50-acre vineyard that’s the perfect location for rustic outdoor weddings, events, and celebrations.

Surrounded by the ocean and bay, this location offers breathtaking views.

The winery is adorned with whimsical, Alice in Wonderland-inspired art by local artist Carol King Hood. From the moment you drive in, you’ll be surrounded by picturesque rows of vines leading to the villa. Down the winding road is the rustic tasting room with a European lodge atmosphere.

During the wine tastings, learn about the signature three-sip system that will awaken your palate and change the way you look at wines forever.

The wine menu consists of reds, whites, rosés, sweet wines, sangria, and more. There’s also an extensive dining menu and charcuterie boards.

Monmouth County

4 JG's Vineyard and Winery 4 JG's Vineyard and Winery loading...

127 Hillsdale Road, Colts Neck

4 JG’s began in 1999 when the Giunco family, who had farmed in Monmouth County for over 60 years, planted their first vineyard on a historic farm with barns and houses dating back to the early 1700s. In 2002, they made their first barrel of wine from handpicked grapes, a Chambourcin Riserva.

The vineyard opened to the public in 2004 and the winery is named after the four family owners, all with “J” names.

Come for weekend wine tastings. Try 4JG’s award-winning estate wines made from grapes grown on their 40-acre vineyard.

Fan favorite wines include the Patriot (a medium-bodied red with red cherry, black cherry, and currant flavors, subtle secondary elements of spice and leather), Monmouth Blush (a combo of fruity flavors of Vidal Blanc with the French vinifera Cabernet Franc.

Monmouth Blush features a historic label with Molly Pitcher, a local Monmouth County heroine), and Angel Tooth (sweet Cayuga with delicate fruit flavors of melon and peach).

Cream Ridge Winery Cream Ridge Winery loading...

145 County Road 539, Cream Ridge

Cream Ridge Winery is a Jersey favorite. Founded in 1988 by Tom and Joan

Amabile, the winery has been a proud producer of small-batch, handcrafted wines in Monmouth County.

Their 99 Rows wine is a perfect example of how local can taste so good, and employ 20 area residents.

Local favorites include Jersey Berry Wine (cranberry and Chardonnay blended together for perfect sipping wine), and Walnford (this dry red is a perfect blend of Cab Franc and Cab Sauvignon).

Tropical Storm is another favorite blending passionfruit and mango with a whirlwind of flavors, creating a sparkling treat.

If you can’t get to the winery, you’re sure to catch them at several events and farmers’ markets around the Garden State.

Fox Hollow Winery Fox Hollow Winery loading...

939 Holmdel Road, Holmdel

Fox Hollow Vineyards is located on 94 acres. It is owned and operated by the Casola Family, 6th-generation farmers who decided to diversify into vineyards and winemaking for future generations.

What makes them stand out is their expertise in farming. Many winemakers are new to agriculture and find the art of viticulture escapes them. But Tony Casola is a lifelong farmer who knows how to get the best performance from his vines. The quality of wine comes from spending a lot of time in the field with the grapes.

Come for a wine tasting. Four wines in each tasting for $16.

Ocean County

Laurita Winery Laurita Winery loading...

85 Archertown Road, New Egypt

The only winery in Ocean County to make the Garden State Winegrowers Association list is Laurita Winery.

The name “Laurita” derives from the first names of owners Randy Johnson’s and Ray Shea’s mothers, Laura and Rita, to whom the winery is dedicated.

Most likely, you’ve heard of Laurita or have been there since the winery is known for its mega-food truck festivals.

If there’s a food truck festival happening in New Jersey, it’s most likely going down at Laurita.

But besides food truck festivals, there’s lots of other events happening at the winery so be sure to check the website, plus wine tastings, live music, and so much more.

Listen to music, sip estate-grown wines, and munch on gourmet sandwich platters from Laurita’s sandwich platters from their deli, cheeses, and meats from their fromagerie.

Laurita Winery (Jen Ursillo) Laurita Winery (Jen Ursillo) loading...

“Our estate grown wines are nature’s purest expression of vineyard, varietal and vintage, reflecting old world traditions and the vision of wine’s place at the table as a complement to food. To sip our wines, which make the case for elegance and finesse over size and power, is to savor the freshness of taste of grapes at their source,” according to Laurita’s website.

From 1998 through 2000, the first 20 acres of Chardonnay, Cabernet, and Merlot were planted; in 2002, the second 20 acres of vineyards received the cuttings for the Pinot Gris, Lemberger, Chambourcin, Norton and Zweigelt. The first harvest and bottling were of the Merlot and Chardonnay in 2003.

Other fan favorite wines include Chardonnay Naked, Norton, Meritage Red, and Chocolate Therapy (the ultimate indulgence of chocolate and grape wine, with hints of milk chocolate, caramel, and vanilla. It’s dessert in a glass).

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom