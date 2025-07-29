🍷 Wine tasting is a lovely way to spend a summer afternoon in NJ

🍷 NJ is home to more than 60 wineries

🍷 This article focuses on the many South Jersey wineries available

Be sure to carve out some time this summer to go wine tasting at some or all of New Jersey’s nearly 60 wineries, according to the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

We’ve covered the wineries found in the northern and central parts of the state.

Now, let’s list the wineries in the southern portion of the state, where the bulk of them are located. These include wineries in Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.

Burlington

1090 Route 206, Shamong

Located in the center of the Pine Barrens, Valenzano Family Winery maintains 48 acres of farms. Their first commercial batch of wine was made in 1996. Today, Valenzano is one of the East Coast’s largest wine producers, having won multiple prestigious awards.

Wine tastings start at the top of every hour and last about 45 minutes. Tastings are $15 pp and include six wines for your tasting.

There are many upcoming events at the winery, including Goat Yoga, Christmas in July Craft Fair, Trivia Night, WineFest 2025, and more.

26750 Mount Pleasant Road, Columbus

Experience a grand wine tasting at Iron Plow. It starts with a one-hour tour of the estate (weather permitting), while tasting five wines chosen by the winemaker. During the tour, guests will also sample their single-origin extra virgin olive oil plus a charcuterie board with cheeses and meats, all for just $55.

Sign up for the wine and chocolate pairing.

50-52 Eavrestown Road, Medford

This small family-owned winery draws its inspiration from New Jersey’s rich farming history. They focus on producing high-quality vinifera, honoring local agricultural traditions. All their operations, from picking grapes to crushing and pouring, are hands-on.

The 90 minute guided tasting tour begins at the Silo Courtyard Bar where you’ll enjoy the tasting. Then you’ll go into the vineyard to learn about the art of viticulture and vineyard practices. Inside the winery, you’ll get a look inside the production facility and barrel room and learn about the winemaking process. Finish the tour with a seated guided list of a selection of small bites paired with their wines.

There are all kinds of events happening at the wineries that include live music, sunset yoga, workshops, and more.

Camden

209 Vineyard Road, Atco

Transform your senses to France, Tuscany, and more. “Our tastings transport you to a boutique chateau in southern France or to a hillside in Tuscany. You’ll be led by a professional taster through our premium dry-white, dry-red, and semi-dry wines while simultaneously moving from our 100 year old horse carriage room, to our crushing room and down into our candlelit barrel cellar,” according to the winery’s website.

Tastings are done by flights (white, red, and off-dry). One wine flight features 5 to 6 wines and costs $6 pp.

370 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton

This award-winning winery is open year-round. They offer live entertainment throughout the year, special event nights, and a scratch kitchen that is open daily.

Appreciate the view of the vineyard and production bar during a tasting, which features six tastings of wines spanning from dry to sweet. Sharrott offers an extensive selection of award-winning reds, whites, and dessert wines to please everyone’s tastes.

Sharrott Winery in Hammonton won the Governor’s Cup for the Best Red Wine for the 95 score it received for its 2018 Merlot. The 95 score was the highest in the competition and earned the winery “The Best in Show” honors.

1407 White Horse Road, Voorhees

Saddlehill, formerly known as Stafford Farm, is a historic property with a rich legacy dating back to 1773. The land was once home to the Stafford family, who settled here after the Revolutionary War.

Today, the estate has been transformed into Saddlehill Winery.

Guided wine tastings are 45 minutes, where a wine ambassador will walk you through each bottle from vineyard to glass wines. The tasting includes six 1-oz pours. The price is $25 pp for groups up to 12 people. Enhance the experience with a farm-to-table food pairing from the winery’s Farmhouse Kitchen.

Wine flights offer a self-paced option to explore a variety of handcrafted wines. Unlike the guided tastings, wine flights let you sip and savor at your own pace for a more laid-back experience.

The winery offers events throughout the year such as cake decorating classes, crafting, country line dancing, terranium workshops, and more.

Cumberland

431 Kenyon Avenue, Millville

There’s more than just wine at Cedar Rose. From house-made bites and build-your-own charcuterie boards to creative wine cocktails and live music, there’s something for everyone.

Wines are 100% NJ-grown at Cedar Rose, with 95% coming from their estate vineyards.

Enjoy a guided tasting or private tour and experience the wines at Cedar Rose.

There are plenty of events too, like wine glass-painting classes, trivia nights, cake decorating classes, etc.

370 Garrison Road, Rosenhayn

Terra Nonno translated to English, means “grandfather’s land”---a perfect name since the land was passed down from the owner’s grandfather to his father, to him, and will be passed down to his children and grandchildren.

Enjoy the winery’s tasting room, and the many events it has to offer throughout the year.

400 Greenwich Road, Bridgeton

The orchard, “Sunny Slope,” began in 1928. In 1997, to diversify and help cushion the increasing challenges in growing tree fruit, they planted their first vineyard, and began growing grapes for other wineries.

After years of receiving compliments about their grapes, in 2019, they started the process to obtain a winery license. They then used the fruits on the farm to produce wines and open the Frightened Turtle.

Come for a flight, a glass, or share a bottle. Try a variety of Frightened Turtle dry reds, dry whites, rosé, sweet fruit wines, and dessert wines.

Gloucester County

205 Repaupo Station Road, Logan Township

This is a fourth-generation family-run farm. There are over seven acres of wine grapes planted on permanently preserved farm ground. Made with hand-picked fruit on the farm, small batches of wine are created.

Sample wines, take a tour, talk to a winemaker, and sign up for wine trail weekends and special events.

1526 Dutch Mill Road, Franklinville

Franklinville’s hidden gem is Coda Rossa. They have a great selection of reds, whites, semi-sweet, and sweet wines to try. Come in for a tasting, and don’t forget to try a “froze.” It’s made with Sauvignon Blanc, Peach O and fresh fruit---a great way to cool off this summer.

229 Davidson Road, Woolwich Township

This casual paced-winery offers delicious tastes from whites to reds, and everything in between. Tastings are offered on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m.

One wine you don’t want to miss is The Dragon. It’s a semi Port-style red wine made from Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Merlot grapes.

480 Mullica Hill Road, Mullica Hill

Six generations of the Heritage family have farmed the same land since 1953. While past generations farmed apples and peaches, today’s generation is re-tasking the 150-acre estate to grow vineyards for premium wines.

Enjoy wine tastings, flights, and glasses. There’s even alcohol-free flights for the designated driver or the tea totaler. Plus, enjoy some cool bites like baked brie and flatbread.

500 University Boulevard, Glassboro

Summit City Farms is a family-owned vertically integrated agribusiness that’s been serving New Jersey since 1922. Summit City Winery opened its doors in 2014, featuring a state-of-the-art tasting room with deli snacks, and cheeses available to pair with wine tastings.

There are over 30 varieties of wines to try like fruit wines, reds, whites, sweet, and table wines which are made on location, with fruit mainly harvested at Summit City Farms.

Enjoy wine pairing events and weekly musical events at the winery.

1401 Route 45, South Harrison Township

In 2004, Dan and Heather decided to start a vineyard and winery. Five years later, they started a brand new name for their new line of sweet unique wines, Three Boys Brand—named after their three little boys (5, 3 and 1 at the time).

“This line not only allows Dan and Heather to express their creativity with wine making and labeling, it sets apart their traditional dryer wines labeled under Wagonhouse Winery,” the website reads.

Tasting room reservations can be made on Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Enjoy tastings, flights, and full glasses. Don’t forget to visit the pantry for cheeses, charcuterie, and crackers to compliment.

599 Main Street, Sewell

In 2010, the fourth-generation of Villari farmers decided to back to their roots, more than 100 years ago in Italy, to revive the grape farming tradition. They created Villari Vineyards on the original farm from 1925---land that has been owned, farmed, and managed by the family for over 90 years.

Enjoy a wonderful selection of red, white, semi-dry, fruit, and port wines. Villari Vineyards does not have a tasting room, but you can visit them at every Garden State Wine Growers Association wine festivals.

870 West Malaga Road, Williamstown

The clay and gravel-laced soils at Autumn Lake Winery provide the ultimate conditions for wine grapes. All the vines enjoy a view of the water.

“Part science, part nature, and part passion, good wine is made in the vineyard,” according to GSWGA.

Pack a lunch and enjoy an afternoon overlooking the lakes, forests, and vineyards. Stroll the walking trails. You may spot some native wildlife. Enjoy a wine tasting or purchase a bottle.

1093 Blue Bell Road, Williamstown

Known as “rustic elegance in a bottle,” Blue Cork Winery and Vineyard is an Italian-Greek owned winery. From vine to glass, the wines are grown, farmed, and bottled at their estate located in the Outer Coastal Plains.

Choose a flight for $10. They consist of three 2-oz pours and Port flights are two 2-oz pours.

Signature wines include Coeur D’Est, Sapphire Series, and Pét-Nat

There’s even sangria and wine slushies to try!

Salem

117 Sharptown Auburn Road, Pilesgrove

Check out their European-style vineyard wine bar, patio, and courtyard surrounded by the vines.

The Vineyard Stage offers great music and performances all year long that compliments the down-to-earth attitude of the vineyard.

Some wines to try include Blessington (sweet red wine made from juicy Concord grapes, best served chilled), Give Peach A Chance (a blend of sweet Jersey peaches and crisp white wine), and Good Karma (This is the wine that started it all. A light, dry blend of red wine, with subtle raspberry and cherry flavors).

Enjoy dinner in the vineyard. Indulge in a four-course farm-to-table dinner. Save the dates: Sept. 17, Oct. 17, Nov. 14, and Dec. 12.

66 Stewart Road, Pilesgrove

Bob and Lise Clark have owned this small wine and winery since 1986. They grow tree fruit such as several varieties of Asian pears, Fuji apples, and Japanese Shiro plums, all used to make their wines.

Only fruit grown on the farm is used in their wines. The winery specializes in fine wines made from Asian fruit species. So, instead of grapes, they use other fruit to make their wines.

Try the Dry Crisp Asian Pear Wine (made from a pear variety developed on the farm. It’s dry and pairs like Chardonnay).

Shiro Plum Wine is a traditional Japanese Plum wine. Bring this wine to your favorite hibachi place or Korean BYOB..

Wines are sold at festivals throughout the state or by appointment at the farm.

60 North Railroad Avenue, Pedricktown

You’ll enjoy a memorable wine experience at Salem Oak Vineyards. The first vines were planted in 2003 and the grapes are used to create family wines.

The tasting room offers a beautiful wine bar and plenty of seating for tastings, snacks, and listening to live music. Purchase a bottle of your favorite wine to enjoy at the vineyard.

The core line of wines are named after owner Mandi Cassidy’s twins, nieces and nephews.

For example, there is the Aida Louise 2017 Chardonnay, the Jessica Rose 2018 Vidal Blanc, the Julia-Marie 2018 Cayuga, and the Christopher Andrew 2016 Chambourcin.

Sunday brunch is also offered.

