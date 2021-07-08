I must say: I asked and you guys delivered. Last week, I asked for suggestions of wineries or breweries to take my sister to while she visited for the holiday weekend and the suggestions came pouring in! I ended up going with one listener's suggestion (thank you, Marla!) of Fox Hollow Vineyard in Holmdel, New Jersey and it was had everything I could want in an afternoon at a vineyard.

8 reasons to visit Fox Hollow Vineyards, Holmdel's hidden gem

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own.

