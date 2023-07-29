A highly anticipated new winery and vineyard in South Jersey is hard at work on a key feature: Its tasting room!



Over the last year and a half, Saddlehill Winery & Vineyard in Voorhees has slowly but surely been coming together.

Recently, the team behind the venture recently revealed some of what the winery will offer, including sunflower and tulip fields, a 4,320 sq. ft. farmhouse that can be used for special occasions, and a 7,000 sq. ft. tasting room.

That tasting room looks to be an undertaking in new video of the construction process that Saddlehill shared on its socials, but I cannot wait to see what it looks like once it's finished!

And there's MORE good news to share about Saddlehill this week. Want to WORK there? The winery and vineyard has officially begun the hiring process for various roles including General Manager, Director of Operations, Cellar Hand and more. Oh, and can I once again mention there are ALPACAS at Saddlehill?!

Saddlehill Winery & Vineyard, with its roughly 30 acres of grapevines, is located at the corner of White Horse Road and Evesham Road in Voorhees.

Until Saddlehill officially opens in 2024, here's where to find delicious wine made elsewhere in South Jersey.

Complete South Jersey Winery Guide Love to sample local wines? The Garden State is brimming with local wineries crafting delicious varietals all year long. Ready to take a tour? Check out our complete guide to South Jersey wineries.