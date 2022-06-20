Where to go wine tasting in New Jersey: Take your pick

Ahhhh. Sitting on a deck in the warm sun with a gentle breeze, overlooking the rolling hills of a beautiful vineyard with a glass of locally-made wine in your hand — that’s one way to enjoy summer in New Jersey.

There are 51 wineries in New Jersey, according to the Garden State Wine Growers Association. Many of them model their wines from Italy, Greece and France. Some vineyards and farms have been passed down from generation to generation and continue to be family-owned and operated. Others are brand new to the wine industry.

Most of the vineyards (47 in 14 counties) offer wine tastings, tours, live music, special events, and more.

Here is the list:

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Balic Winery

6623 Route 40, Mays Landing, Hamilton Township

https://www.balicwinery.com

Balic Winery is the third oldest operating winery in New Jersey and the 259th oldest in the country.

The winery is open 7 days a week, year-round (Mon-Sat 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and (Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Visitors can enjoy complimentary tastings and tours of the winery and vineyard.

It’s a B.Y.O.F. winery. Feel free to bring your food and snacks while enjoying the wines.

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic Street, Landisville

https://www.BellviewWinery.com

Come tour the facility, explore the gift shop, and bring a picnic to enjoy.

Wine tastings are by reservation only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only. Choose a one-time slot. Arrive at least 45 minutes before your time slot ends to ensure you get a proper tasting experience.

Choose 8 different wines. A souvenir glass is included in the $12 price.

Annual events at the winery include a summer concert series, a seafood festival, and an Italian festival.

DiMatteo Vineyards

951 8th Street, Hammonton

https://www.dimatteowinery.com

DiMatteo Vineyards and Winery are located in a major farming area in South Jersey.

The winery is open Mon, Tues, Thurs & Fri from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Wednesdays

Tastings are available. Choose from red, white, and fruit wines.

Plagido Winery

570 North 1st Road, Hammonton

https://www.plagidoswinery.com

This family-owned business is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Plagido Tomasello arrived from Italy in the late 1800s to become one of Hammonton’s pioneer farmers.

Wine tastings are available in Plagido’s Tuscany tasting room.

Wine flights $10 (dry-sweet-combo)

Wine flights 3-3oz. pours $15

Glasses of wine $8

Cheese plates $15

Limo and groups over 6 guests require a reservation.

Renault Winery

72 N. Bremen Avenue, Egg Harbor

https://www.renaultwinery.com

Renault Winery Resort is located in the heart of the Jersey Pinelands with a robust 167-year history.

The property includes a tasting room, a champagne patio garden, a golf course, a hotel, a restaurant, and more.

After a wine tasting, extend your stay by playing 18 holes at Vineyard National Golf Course. Meander through the vineyards, have dinner at the Renault restaurant, then stay over at Chateau Renault.

Tasting room hours are Mon-Thurs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday to 9 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Join Renault’s Wine Club. This offers exclusive access to all its wines with discounts, promotions, and events at the restaurant, hotel, and golf course.

Tomasello Winery

225 N. White Horse Pike, Hammonton

https://www.tomasellowinery.com

This is New Jersey’s oldest continuously owned family winery founded in 1933. The winery owns 68 acres of vineyards situated in the Outer Coastal Plain.

The winery welcomes visitors to its tasting rooms located at the Hammonton site, and at its Tomasello Outlets at Smithville, Village Greene, Lambertville, Wemrock Orchards in Freehold, Alstede Farms in Chester, Abmas Farm in Wyckoff, and at Tomasello Winery at Elena Wu in Voorhees.

It’s best to check the website for tasting room hours and times for each location.

White Horse Winery

106 Hall Street, Hammonton

https://www.whitehorsewinery.com

This is New Jersey’s newest winery and vineyard, situated on a 56-acre farm.

The tasting room is open Wednesday & Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is live music every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Iron Plow Vineyards

26750 Mount Pleasant Road, Columbus

https://www.ironplowvineyards.com

This family-owned and operated boutique farm winery use sustainable farming practices to bring local produce to your glass of wine.

The estate is nestled on 62 acres of picturesque farmland, lawns, and gardens.

The vineyard and tasting room are available for hosting private events.

It is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Mount Holly tasting room hours are Thursdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Valenzano Winery

1090 Route 206, Shamong

https://www.valenzanowine.com

Valenzano Winery is one of New Jersey’s largest wine producers. It is recognized as a top-selling brand in hundreds of restaurants and liquor stores in the state.

The winery is open Monday thru Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wine tastings (under 6 people) start at the top of every hour and last for about 45 minutes. They are $15/per person. Choose any 8 wines of your tasting. Wine tastings also include a complimentary cheese plate. Tastings can only be booked 30 days in advance.

Large Wine Tastings (6-14 people) start at the top of every hour and last about 45 minutes, as well. The cost is $15 per person. Your party will receive 8 wines chosen by the Winetender. These tastings also include a small complimentary cheese plate.

Large Party Wine Tasting (over 14 people). Please contact the winery for availability. But they are not available on Saturdays or Sundays. The price is also $15 per person. Reservations are non-refundable. Make sure of the party size and exact time of intended arrival before making a reservation.

CAMDEN COUNTY

Amalthea Cellars Vineyard

209 Vineyard Road, Atco

https://www.amaltheacellars.com

The vineyard has been in existence since 1976. But in October 2007 and June 2008, Amalthea’s wine made history in a blind taste challenge over the finest French and Napa vintages by 100 wine tasters.

Wine tastings are held every Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

1 wine flight $6/pp

2 wine flights $10/pp

3 wine flights $15/pp

White, red, and off-dry wine flights are $6/pp which includes 5-6 wines.

Sharrott Winery

370 S. Egg Harbor Rd., Hammonton

http://www.sharrottwinery.com

This family-owned vineyard and winery are located in the New Jersey Pinelands.

Open daily from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for tastings and tours

A full calendar of annual events, wine releases, and live music happenings can be found on the website.

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May Winery & Vineyard

711 Town Bank Road, Cape May

https://capemaywinery.com

There are 11 different varietals grown across four vineyards, totaling 26 acres on this family-owned and operated property.

Open 7 days a week for wine tastings. Reservations are encouraged. Winery tours are held year-round.

Hawk Haven Vineyard

600 South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

https://www.hawkhavenvineyard.com

Nestled between the Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, Hawk Haven has something for everyone.

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (summer hours)

Enjoy a wine tasting year-round, followed by a glass of your favorite with a gourmet cheese plate.

Tour the vineyard and winery for a lesson in viticulture and enology.

Plan a romantic evening with your significant other, or a fun afternoon with friends.

Jessie Creek Winery

1 North Delsea Drive, Cape May Court House

https://www.jessiecreekwinery.com

Open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., this winery is the perfect setting that provides a taste of Italy. This unique area of New Jersey creates a “micro-mini climate” that extends the grape growing season.

The vineyard’s award-winning Merlot won the Bronze medal in the NJ State competition, and its Cabernet Sauvignon won the silver medal.

Try a “signature spiral.” For $25, choose five wines from four different curated options or select your own. Upgrade the spiral to include a featured pairing for only $10 more. Reservations required.

Natali Vineyards

221 North Delsea Drive (Route 47), Cape May Court House

https://natalivineyards.com

Natali Vineyards is one of the seven Cape May vineyards.

Open daily. Tastings are available but no food is allowed inside the tasting room. There are tables and chairs on the patio for anyone who would like to bring a picnic lunch.

For tasting room hours, check the website.

Willow Creek Winery

160-168 Stevens Street, West Cape May

https://www.willowcreekwinerycapemay.com

This 12,000-square-foot post-beam-style winery is located on a 50-acre farm vineyard. It’s open all year round for educational vineyard tours, wine tastings, wine by the glass or bottle, private wine paired events, and purchases.

The winery opens at noon daily.

Group tastings are $25 per person. Enjoy small samplings of 3 different released wines. During this 30-minute tasting, you’ll learn about wines, the vines, and the winemaking process.

Table flights feature three 3-oz pours delivered by a server directly to your table in a stylish tasting tree.

The vineyard tour is $25. Enjoy a 45-minute long tour on an eco-friendly electric cart as a guide takes you through the farm and vineyard. You’ll learn about the history and the 13 varieties of grapes that are grown and used to make the wines.

Tours run daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. weather permitting. Reservations are strongly suggested.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Frightened Turtle Vineyard and Winery

400 Greenwich Rd., Bridgeton

https://www.sunnyslope.com

The Frightened Turtle Vineyard and Winery is shared with Sunny Slope Farm.

It is currently offering curbside wine and tasters to go.

The winery is excited to offer its first releases, made with the fruits from their own orchards and vineyards.

Terranonno Winery

370 Garrison Road, Rosenhayn

https://www.terranonno.com

This family-owned vineyard specializes in regional varietals such as Cabernet Franc, Chambourcin, Godfathers Blend, and its newest edition, Chardonnay.

Their philosophy is all about attention to detail and always looking for ways to improve wine quality. The grapes harvested at the vineyard are used to make their signature wines.

The tasting room is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations should be made.

Music and food calendar are both available on the website.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Autumn Lake Winery

870 West Malaga Road, Williamstown

https://autumnlakewinery.com

Just like in the name, all of the grapevines enjoy a view of the lake. Guests may choose to pack a lunch and enjoy an afternoon overlooking the lakes and vineyards.

Wine tastings are offered Wed. thru Sun (closed Mon and Tues)

There are five categories of wine flights to choose from. You’ll get a sample of each wine plus a souvenir glass. Choose any 6 wines from a full list for $12.

Walk-ins are welcome Wed. and Thurs. Reservations are required Fri. Sat. and Sun.

Dogs are welcome. Feel free to bring your food or buy from the food truck when it’s on-site (Friday nights, Saturdays, and Sundays).

Blue Cork Winery and Vineyards

1093 Blue Bell Road, Williamstown

https://www.bluecorkwine.com

This Greek and Italian-owned winery and vineyard was established in 2014 and opened in 2019.

The winery is open for tastings Thursdays – Sundays (Closed Mon-Wed).

Tastings $8/pp for 5 tastings

$10/pp with a souvenir glass

Choose from one of four pre-selected flights. Wine flights consist of three 2 oz. pours and port flights consist of two 1oz pours.

White, sweet, sangria, and port flight with truffles $8 plus tax

Red flight (dry) $10 plus tax

Reserve flight (dry) for $12 plus tax

Tractor Rides – Available Friday-Sundays by reservation only. Cost is $30/person for 4-8 guests and $40/person for 9+ guests. Take a tractor ride through the vineyards and learn about growing and harvesting grapes. Venture into the winery and see the winemaking process. Then enjoy a glass of wine of your choice and take home a souvenir glass.

Cedarvale Vineyard and Winery

205 Repaupo Station Road, Logan Township

https://cedarvalewinery.com

Open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With over 7 acres of wine grapes, the availability of red, white, and fruity wines varies depending on the season.

Lots of events are offered including bingo, live music, and yoga.

DiBella Winery

229 Davidson Road, Woolwich Township

https://dibellawinery.com

Open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eight types of wines are offered including merlot, cabernet franc, pinot grigio, trampette, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, cordial cherry, and raspberry merlot.

Live music is offered every first Friday of the month.

Summit City Farms

500 University Boulevard, Glassboro

https://www.summitcityfarms.com

Summit City Farms began in 1922 by Italian immigrants. It started with only 7.5 acres and has grown to 500 acres of predominantly fruit production.

Wine tastings are available Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On music nights, the winery is open until 10 p.m.

A wine tasting offers 6 wines. It’s $11 for all dry red wines, dry white wines, or sweet wines. It’s $13 for a personal choice of any 6 wines from the tasting menu.

There is a 10% discount with the purchase of 12 bottles or more.

Equestrian facilities have also been added.

Wagon House Winery

1401 Route 45 (Corner of Marl Road), South Harrison Township

https://www.wagonhousewinery.com

Wine tasting room hours are Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays from noon till 5 p.m. and Fridays & Saturdays from noon till 6 p.m.

Tastings are $10 per person each day.

Dan and Heather Brown are the owners who began their dream of running a vineyard and winery in 2004.

William Heritage Vineyards

480 Mullica Hill Road, Mullica Hill

https://www.heritagewinenj.com

This 150-acre estate is situated just minutes from the Jersey Shore and Philadelphia. It’s a family-run winery and vineyard, named “Winery of the Year 2011 and 2014” in New Jersey’s Annual Wine Competition.

The tasting room is open every day for wine tasting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Choose from 18 different wines that range from dry to sweet.

Guided winery tours are available on Saturdays.

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Beneduce Vineyards

1 Jeremiah Lane, Pittstown

https://www.beneducevineyards.com

Wine tastings are available Wed. Thurs. & Sun 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Fri-Sat 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A tasting of current releases costs $15 per person, or treat yourself and add a seasonal selection of truly local (produced within 30 miles), artisan cheeses, and cured meats for $30 local pairings.

Plenty of seating is available inside the tasting room or outside on the beautiful stone pocket.

Host a special event at the Tropical Oasis, a converted greenhouse with a stone patio, antique bar, and fruit trees.

Federal Twist Vineyards

12 Federal Twist Road, Stockton

https://federaltwistvineyard.com

Nestled in the valley along the banks of the Delaware River, this small vineyard with a boutique winery crafts wines with dedication.

Hours of operation: Sat and Sun only 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

While it is waiting for its tasting room to be built, the winery is open on the weekends for outdoor wine tastings and bottle sales down in the vineyard.

Mount Salem Vineyards

54 Mount Salem Road, Pittstown

https://www.mountsalemvineyards.com

The wines are made from select European vines that were planted in 2005, with a focus on Austrian and Northern Italian varieties.

The winery is best known for its estate-grown Austrian reds and its flagship Austrian white, Gruner Veltliner.

Hours of operation: Sat and Sun 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Old York Cellars

80 Old York Road, Ringoes

https://www.oldyorkcellars.com

Located in the beautiful Sourland Mountains, this is the perfect escape as you take a vineyard-lined drive back to the tasting room. The room has a large, inviting patio overlooking the vineyards.

Open 7 days a week from noon till 5 p.m.

Group wine tastings and tours are available by appointment. Guests are welcome to bring food to accompany the wines.

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Road, Ringoes

https://www.unionvillevineyards.com

The vineyard is an almost 89-acre farm that had originally been part of the largest peach orchard in the U.S., so it is located in a unique historic facility.

Tastings are by appointment only for $20/person, Friday through Monday at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Call 908-788-0400 Ext. 2 for a reservation.

Wine by the bottle or glass can be enjoyed on the picnic grounds daily from noon to 5 p.m.

DiBruno Brothers cheeses, spreads, crostini, and soft drinks are also sold.

MERCER COUNTY

Hopewell Valley Winery

46 Yard Road, Pennington

https://www.enjoyhopewellvalleywines.com

This 75-acre farm is known for blending old-world faire with new-world style with three generations of Tuscan winemaking experience.

The winery is open 7 days a week from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for tastings which cost $6.00. Winery tours are by appointment only.

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton

https://www.terhuneorchards.com

Terhune Orchards is owned and operated by the Mounty family who bought the property in 1975 and has expanded to now farming 200 acres.

The wine tasting rope opened in 2010 in a 150-year-old barn. It’s open all year round on Fridays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wine tasting flights are $12/person which includes four, 2-oz ours.

Choose from a variety of red and white wines made from grapes grown on the farm, as well as three varieties of fruit wines made from the farm’s own apple cider.

Light fare including chips and salsa baskets and cheese plates are available.

Enjoy the farm market full of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as pick-your-own crops, farm animals, festivals, and educational programs.

Working Dog Winery

610 Windsor Perrineville Road, East Windsor

https://www.workingdogwinerynj.com

Working Dog Winery offers award-winning wines made on the property.

Their large outdoor lawn area welcomes guests in groups of up to 12. Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs for the lawn, as well as wine-friendly snacks.

Dogs are also welcome but must stay on the lawn area adjacent to the vineyard.

Reservations are not needed to visit the winery but it is recommended that reservations are made for wine tastings.

Guests can bring their own wine glasses if they wish, or purchase them for $2 upon arrival.

Open Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

4JG’s Winery

127 Hillsdale Road, Colts Neck

https://www.4jgswinery.com

Located in historic horse farm country, 4JG’s Winery and Tasting Room is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 pm to 5 pm.

Space is limited. All guests pay the entrance fee of $20. All the 4JG wine grapes are grown on the vineyard property.

Cream Ridge Winery

145 Route 539, Cream Ridge

https://www.creamridgewinery.com

The 14 acres of the vineyard are open 7 days a week. No reservations are needed for tastings.

Cream Ridge won New Jersey’s first Winery of the Year Award in 2005 and it won the Governor’s Cup (the highest-rated wine award in the state) for its Cherry Wine (Cliliegia Amabile), 6 different times.

Fox Hollow Vineyards

939 Holmdel Road, Holmdel

https://www.foxhollowvineyards.com

Located on 94 acres, Fox Hollow is owned and operated by the Casola family, 6th generation farmers.

This is a true farm family because different members of the family do everything themselves from planting, hoeing, mowing, pruning, thinning, and operating all the equipment needed in the grape cultivation process.

Tastings are offered daily during regular business hours. No reservations are required. Operating hours vary seasonally.

OCEAN COUNTY

Laurita Winery

85 Archertown Road, New Egypt

https://www.lauritawinery.com

Voted Best Winery in NJ in 2022 and Best Tourism Achievement in 2022.

This winery is a sensory experience filled with wine tasting, gourmet foods, and a gift shop. Enjoy great wine and food while overlooking the vineyard.

Laurita is opened Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursdays – to Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The winery is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The winery is also partnered with the Inn at Laurita Winery next door to make your visit a relaxing weekend getaway.

Wine tastings are available and many events are planned all year long at the winery including grape stomping and food truck festivals. Check the website for dates and details.

SALEM COUNTY

Auburn Road Vineyards

117 Sharptown Auburn Road, Pilesgrove

https://www.auburnroadvineyards.com

Located off a quiet road, this vineyard and winery is a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The vineyard and winery are open 7-days a week.

Relax with a glass of wine and enjoy artisan cheeses, fresh crusty bread, and olive oil.

Enjoy Ravello Woodfire Pizza every Thursday night, Saturday and Sunday.

“What’s for Dinner Friday” is a weekly 5-course dinner featuring wine and cheese pairings and fresh pasta with housemade sauces.

Musical performances on the Vineyard Stage are held Thursday and Saturday nights.

Monroeville Winery

314 Richwood Road, Monroeville

http://www.monroevillewinery.com

John and Debra Basile purchased the farm in 2009 to start their winery. John is a 4th generation winemaker and is a scientist by trade. Debra has a degree in agricultural economics and environmental science.

The winery is open year-round Thurs thru Sun only.

The tasting room is open for indoor seating, wine purchases, wine by the glass, or curbside pickup. Groups larger than 6 guests must have a reservation

Leashed, well-behaved, and non-aggressive dog breeds are permitted outside.

Salem Oak Vineyards

60 North Railroad Avenue, Pedricktown

https://www.salemoakvineyards.com

This is a family-run farm for 10 years.

Tasting room hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tastings are 4 wines for $7 or 6 wines for $10

Customize your own wine flights for $1.50 more

Chocolate and wine pairing $12

Tasting rooms offer a beautiful wine bar and ample table seating for tastings, snacks, and listening to live music.

Sunday Brunch is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reserve a table at the winery or order online for pickup or local delivery.

SOMERSET COUNTY

Sky Acres Winery

1680 Black River Road, Far Hills

https://www.skyacreswinery.com

This is a research winery. It’s not open to the public and they do not host events.

Tastings are by appointment only.

The winery and vineyard are primarily used for research into new and more sustainable ways to make wine. The goal is better quality wine with minimal water usage and minimal environmental impact.

SUSSEX COUNTY

Ventimiglia Vineyard

101 Layton Road, Wantage

https://ventivines.com

Open February through December, top-quality grapes aged in oak barrels with minimal chemical or mechanical intervention is used to hand-craft wines at the vineyard.

Currently, the winery is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. only.

A tasting room, barrel room, and vineyard tours are available.

All tastings are being conducted outside at this time. Reservations are not required but groups of 6 or more should call ahead.

WARREN COUNTY

Alba Vineyard

269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Road, Phillipsburg

https://www.albavineyard.com

Nestled in the village of Finesville, this vineyard enjoys emulating the finest wineries in the world with honest craftmanship and unmatched service.

Guided tastings occur on weekends only. The cost is $40/per person for a flight of six wines. Tastings also include an Alba wine glass.

Private tours and tastings are by appointment only.

Live music is every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

No outside food, alcohol, water, coolers, or pets are permitted on the property.

Brook Hollow Winery

594 State Highway 94, Columbia

https://www.brookhollowwinery.com

Enjoy a glass of wine on the 104-foot-long covered porch overlooking the vineyard and the Delaware Water Gap.

Wine tastings and sales are available Mon-Sun; noon till 5 p.m.

The winery offers traditional wines along with its customer fan favorite: Cranberry Wine, made from 100% fresh NJ cranberries.

Guided popular wine tasting is not available on Saturdays and Sundays. The cost is $15/per person. It includes a guided indoor tableside tasting of 12 wines. Tasters get to keep the Popular Wine Tasting stemmed glass, which has the winery’s logo etched on each them. These glasses provide all those who have them, with FREE wine tastings for life, as long as they bring their glass back with them on future tastings.

Live music is offered on Saturdays and Sundays between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Groups are encouraged to bring food with them.

Four Sisters Winery

783 North Bridgeville Road (County Route 519), Belvidere

https://www.foursisterswinery.com

Four Sisters Winery has been part of a long agricultural tradition. For the past 41 years, grapes have been grown and award-winning wines have been produced on the 250-acre farm.

The winery is open five days a week (Closed Tues. and Wed) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are free wine tasting, vineyard, and wine cellar tours.

Meat and cheese baskets are available daily.

Grape stomps continue twice a month through 2022. Cost is $42.50/person which includes a formal wine tasting, chicken parmigiana dinner with roasted veggies, dinner roll, salad, and dessert.

Four Sisters has won more than 100 national, regional and international awards for red, white, rose, and fruit wines.

Little Ridge Vineyards

607 Ridge Road, Harmony Township

https://www.littleridgenj.com

At Little Ridge, the Postma family honors the history of agriculture and family farming traditions.

Wine tastings are offered on a walk-in basis. First-come-first-served in the Barn Parlor.

Tastings for 8+ guests must have reservations.

Villa Milagro Vineyards

33 CR-627, Phillipsburg

https://www.villamilagrovineyards.com

This vineyard uses organic and sustainable practices. Villa Milagro Vineyards provide a habitat for native species of birds, plants, and wildlife, as well as wine grapes.

Located along the Delaware River, its beautiful views have earned the vineyard its nickname, “House of Miracles.”

Tastings are by appointment only Tuesday – Friday. The winery is also open for tastings on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feel free to taste wines, take a cooking or wine tasting class, hike the natural preserves and bird sanctuaries, and catch butterflies.

So, why not grab your significant other or a group of friends and explore the many wineries this summer around New Jersey. Who knows? You may discover a hidden treasure that you’ll continue to visit or stumble upon a unique grape blend that will soon become your favorite go-to vino.

Salut!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

