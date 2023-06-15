Top ‘best-kept secret’ wineries in NJ for you to visit this summer

On the show earlier this week, I was talking about small businesses and go-to places for your next summer weekend. Among the many restaurants, bars, and charter fishing boats that listeners added to the conversation was the Renault Winery.

It's a Jersey institution in Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County that has been around for the past 156 years. It's still the only winery in the U.S. empowered to call its sparkling wine Champagne.

One of New Jersey's best-kept secrets is that we are home to more than 50 wineries. Who knew?

Here are a few that you may have heard of, my advice, check out the list and hit one this weekend!

Four Sisters Winery in Warren County

They're having a pig roast for this Father's Day!

Wine Makers of Somerset in Somerset County

A place where you get involved in the wine-making process.

Valenzano Winery in Shamong, Burlington County

Cream Ridge Winery in Cream Ridge, Monmouth County

Another great South Jersey winery If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

