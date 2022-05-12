The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population.

But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?

Comedian Mike Marino, who I worked with last Saturday night at the Brook Arts Theatre, received a phone call from one such person. Here's the edited text I received from him:

"I’m in Los Angeles and I got a very interesting phone call from a fan who was listening to us on your show last week and she would love to speak to you because she wants to relocate from Texas to New Jersey. She’s telling me she has no one and has no idea where to go but she wants to move back home to New Jersey."

"I think she’s hoping someone listening might be able to tell her where to relocate to when it comes to moving back to New Jersey. It was very sad listening to this woman cry on the phone about how she has no one in her life anymore and doesn’t know what to do, "

I got in touch with Jessica who didn't want to come on but I opened my show last night asking, along with my social media, where the best places to live are for someone moving either into or around New Jersey.

With more and more people looking to relocate and buy houses, this could be a help to you or someone you know as well.

Dante Mele

Mendham. My son lives there. I go there once a week from south Jersey to help babysit my grandsons. Really nice up there

James Kellerman

Boonton baby. All-day everyday

Scott Bluebond

So many great ones but Cape May has been my go-to for a while now. Slower pace, beautiful beaches, great restaurants, charming Victorian homes, wonderful shopping and ghosts. It's got it all!

James Kaufman

Belmar.

Gail Morrone

You know my answer Steve Trevelise, Union City, which I still call home.

Gar Webb

Hadden Heights

Coleen Burnett

Eatontown. Close to the beaches. Friendly people.

Keith Vena

Oradell, Paramus, River Edge, Ridgewood, Hillsdale & Washington Twp (Bergen County); Princeton, East Windsor, West Windsor, Plainsboro, Cranbury & Robbinsville (Mercer County)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

