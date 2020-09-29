There are two animal cruelty cases that stand out as particularly sickening. Whoever these individuals are need to be dealt maximum sentences under law and frankly something medieval is probably more in line with justice.

First, authorities say on Friday a kitten was hurled from the open window of a car on Route 9 in Lacey. Basically thrown and left to die. Thank God for the good humans left in the world. Guys at a Mavis repair shop found the terrified kitten hiding deep in the recesses of a car’s engine and spent nearly an hour methodically disassembling part after part until the could reach it. The poor thing was badly traumatized.

On Saturday, authorities say an emaciated poodle was thrown from the window of a moving car on Market Street In Paterson. Paterson Animal Control officer John DeCando said the “dog was in grave condition. It wasn't moving. I couldn't tell if it was a boy or a girl, its fur was matted so bad. Some no-good rotten person did this and hopefully they'll be caught.”

Rotten person indeed. The level of depravity in either case is beyond the pale. There was a recent case concerning animal welfare in which authorities are searching for a woman who left 20 cats in crates outside the doors of the Monmouth County SPCA. In that case, I felt while by technical letter of the abandonment laws the woman was in the wrong she was still trying to at least get help for the animals. In these two cases throwing the book at these people doesn’t seem enough. It seems the book needs to be creatively rewritten in a draconian way before justice could be served.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.