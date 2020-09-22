When I saw the story about the woman who was seen on security video placing 20 cats in two crates outside the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, I did not have the angry reaction officials apparently had.

If you haven't heard the story, read more about it here. Basically the lady, now being sought by police like some street thug, pulled up in a vehicle and opened the back hatch. She's seen removing two crates and placing them near the doors of the building. Inside the crate, live cats. Much has been written about the cats not having food or water in the crates, but the time of day she did this was 5:39 am and the shelter opened at noon that day. They want to vilify her over this? 6 hours without food or water? Really? A cat can't survive a few hours? Also the weather was fine, 53 degrees. No issue there before anyone tries jumping on that. There was even a note left explaining that the woman who had cared for the cats had passed away and that they needed a home.

Now this video is everywhere and the public is being asked to turn her in to authorities.

Is this insane or am I insane? I feel like 25 years ago this would have not caused even a single eye to blink. Short of bringing them inside during business hours, it seems like she did exactly what you would want a person to do if you want the animals to get care and new homes. Maybe she could not bring them later in the day; maybe she works during the hours this shelter is open? Maybe she was trying to do the best she could? Let's remember she could have done nothing. She could have let them loose on the side of a highway to fend for themselves.

Yet here she is facing what? A fine? Criminal charges?

The way we regard animals today has gotten so out of whack. We have granted more and more rights to animals that we are treating them almost like human beings. These cats are lucky she helped them. They were brought inside, given cozy beds, fed, watered, and getting medical attention if any needed it. The woman's reward? The police are looking for her like public enemy number one.

Ridiculous.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.