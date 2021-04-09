A Would You Rather poll for our Friday night game

So it's Friday night. Aaaaaaand we have a brand new game.

Bill had to be off work today having received his second vaccine dose, and we all have heard how that can go. So Kylie Moore is filling in. Today we came up with a new game called 'What Would Kylie Do?'

Before the show, she was given a questionnaire with a bunch of Would You Rather type questions. If you know the game, you know you MUST pick one over the other no matter how ridiculous the question, no matter how the scenarios defy the laws of physics or common sense. This seemed right up Kylie's alley.

Callers playing the game will be presented with the question and will have to guess what Kylie would pick, or, What Would Kylie Do? After they pick, only then does Kylie reveal her answer that she wrote down earlier in the day. Winners tonight get hooked up with NJ lottery tickets.

So I thought just for some added fun, we would take five of the questions she has to answer (not giving them all here, just five) and let you answer the same. We will check in on this poll live during the 6 o'clock hour to see if she's answering like most people.

For each question, pick one answer.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.