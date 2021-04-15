Murphy about to slap every citizen in the face (Opinion)

Imagine you’ve been a citizen all your life or you’re an immigrant who played by the rules and became a U.S. citizen. Imagine you lost your job in the pandemic when Gov. Murphy’s executive orders shut down your place of employment and they went under, never able to bounce back. The stimulus money you received didn’t last long. You have kids and you’re struggling. You’ve cut back on everything, found what work you can and still can’t pay all your bills.

Well if you’re that person, how do you like knowing that Politico is reporting Gov. Murphy is poised to give $40 million to illegal immigrants in COVID relief?

It’s being reported by five individuals close to the story that there was a phone call this week between Murphy and advocacy groups for the undocumented. It’s said that during the call Murphy told them he’s strongly leaning towards taking $40 million of federal money and putting it in the hands of people in the country illegally as pandemic financial relief. The call is said to have gotten heated as these groups think it’s not nearly enough money.

Wednesday he admitted such a plan is being thought through, and said, “Unless we bring all of us along, we will not find our way through this challenging journey.”

The working plan is to give the money mostly to the undocumented who have paid income taxes through a taxpayer ID number. Many will say that makes this fair. I say no. Just because you paid taxes does not change the fact that you are in the country illegally, and it doesn’t entitle you to anything. I consider taxes paid a small penance, a fine if you will, for the outrageous conduct you’ve gotten away with. Paying taxes into a system in which you do not belong does not make you legally part of that system. Nice gesture pal, but you still are here illegally.

Murphy has already been spending millions of dollars of tax money in giving free legal help to illegals threatened with deportation. This is just more of the same from a progressive governor who has his eyes on the presidency.

If there’s any extra aid money to help people through the hardships of this pandemic, let’s give it to struggling citizens and not to people who thumbed their noses at our country by violating immigration laws. If the complaint is that they chose to pay taxes to a country in which they’re illegally residing, offer them their money back in exchange for leaving and see what decision they make.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.