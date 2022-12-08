Who stole catalytic converters from school buses parked in NJ lot?

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for at least three people who stole catalytic converters from school buses during two nights in November.

The suspects were dropped off by a Honda Pilot on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center in the Blackwood section and cut a hole in the fence to get to the buses. The driver of a white sedan drove around the area acted as a lookout.

A total of six converters were stolen from the buses. Two other vehicles were damaged by thieves unsuccessfully trying to remove their converters.

The SUV had roof racks and a sunroof while the sedan had tinted windows and a sunroof. Both vehicles had no front license plates.

Police asked anyone who can identify the suspects to call them at 856-228-4500 or their anonymous crime tip line at 856-842-5560.

Catalytic converter thieves after the rare metals they contain. They have been stolen from lots and neighborhoods all around the state including Lakewood and Toms River. The school bus yard in Moorestown was hit for nine catalytic converters in September.

Five New Jersey residents were charged in November as part of a massive, nationwide catalytic converter theft ring across five states.

The five New Jersey residents were running a ring out of DG Auto Parts in Freehold.

A bill is currently awaiting a vote that would prevent a core recycler from purchasing a catalytic converter unless it is attached to a vehicle unless the seller is a used automotive parts dealer or an automotive repair company. Sellers would have to provide the VIN of the vehicle it came from and proof of ownership of the vehicle.s

