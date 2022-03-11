Who owns this wedding ring found in a Wayne, NJ dumpster?

Usually, when you hear a story about a missing wedding ring and a dumpster, it’s the owner searching for the lost ring. In Wayne, they have the ring — they just don’t know who the owner is.

According to NorthJersey.com, an unidentified man came to the Wayne Department of Public Works and said that he had mistakenly thrown his wedding band in with his recyclables when he tossed them into the dumpster.

After a DPW worker later found the ring, the owner didn’t come back when he was supposed to. When he did make it back to the yard, however, he talked to a DPW worker who didn’t know about the found ring.

This has put the DPW in something of an unusual bind: they have recovered the lost item, but now the owner is lost! Hats off to the DPW worker who braved the detritus of people’s cast-off recyclables to find the ring, now they just need the guy who threw it out!

I’ve never heard of a story quite like this but hopefully, with the public’s help, it can still have a happy ending. The word is out, now, so ask your friends if they accidentally threw out a wedding band.

I lost my wedding band swimming in the ocean off of Lavallette in the late ‘90s; I watched it float away as I futilely tried to grab it. All it did was make more waves that carried the ring away from me. I assume it’s either still at the bottom of the Atlantic or somebody with a metal detector found it.

The Wayne wedding band is engraved with “Now & Always” but that’s not a lot for the DPW to go on.

If you know anyone who mistakenly threw away a wedding ring in Wayne, go to the DPW in Wayne at 201 Dey Road.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.