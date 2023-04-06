Where to get the best sliders in New Jersey

A slider, to me, is like a hamburger when you're on a diet. That would be a great idea if you could only eat just one. But you know you can't, especially in New Jersey.

"According to "interExchange", "The name originated in the 1940s when sailors in the U.S. Navy would refer to mini-burgers as "sliders" because of their extreme greasiness. In just one or two bites, the burger would just slide right down!"

Sliders were created at White Castle. Their 5-cent burger became the centerpiece of their menu which it is to this day — only a little more expensive.

White Castle became so famous that Harold and Kumar went in search of them. They wound up in Cherry Hill — by the way, there is no White Castle in Cherry Hill.

The actual White House they visited was in Caledon, Ontario.

White Castle is also a favorite of the Smithereens. If that doesn't put the Jersey stamp of approval on them then I don't know what does.

"There’s only one slider, White Castle!"

I asked my following where some of the best sliders in New Jersey could be found and here's what they came up with.

Rich Carucci

White Manna Hackensack

Carolyn Dee

West Essex Diner in Fairfield

Suzy Rose Yengo

What's wrong with you? White Manna Tonnelle Avenue

Keith Vena

Tommy’s Tap Tavern (Princeton)

Jayne Malone

I like Chili's they have great sliders. All their food is good

Sherri Klopman Feuster

Jersey Freeze!!!

Let's not forget the White Rose Plaza

