Whale capsizes boat — ‘It happens more than you think’

We heard from Chris in Point Pleasant who works with the 'Gambler' charter fishing boat. He shared the story of Captain Bob having a humpback whale breach the surface of the ocean in an attempt to grab a striper being reeled in by a customer.

He called to share the story after I mentioned the incredible video we saw out of New Hampshire with a whale coming out of the water and landing on the back of a boat, sending the occupants into the drink. Check out this video:

We have many charter fishing companies operating in New Jersey including commercial fishermen and many have participated in our vocal opposition to the coastal wind turbines which will not only increase YOUR cost of energy but will pollute our coast, sink many of our businesses, and underserve the energy needs of our residents.

I've been talking about this for a couple of years now. Although clearly, we'd have a reduction in the potential for a whale breach capsizing your boat, that's not a tradeoff we should be making.

Let the whales service and thrive along with our fishing industry. Let's get our power from more efficient and clean sources like nuclear and natural gas.

