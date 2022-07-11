Dead 25-foot whale stuck under docks in North Wildwood, NJ

NORTH WILDWOOD — A roughly 25-foot dead humpback whale was discovered under the docks of the Grassy Sound Marina in North Wildwood early Sunday morning.

Biologists told 6ABC Action News they believe the whale was dead for quite some time. A terrapin was seen feasting on the carcass when it was found under the docks, according to a Grassy Sound Marina Facebook post.

According to the marina and reported by 6ABC Action News, responding officers said they received a report of a dead whale offshore about a week ago. The one found in North Wildwood may have been the one also spotted off Sea Isle and Avalon, they told 6ABC Action News.

Dead humpback whale found under docks in North Wildwood (Photo Credit: Grassy Sound Marina Facebook) Dead humpback whale found under docks in North Wildwood (Photo Credit: Grassy Sound Marina Facebook) loading...

It’s not clear why the whale was stranded. According to 6ABC Action News, scientists at the beach think it might have been hit by a propeller.

Testing will confirm its exact cause of death.

In the meantime, the whale carcass has been moved to a remote area in Turtle Creek, according to 6ABC Action News.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

