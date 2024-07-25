Another hidden gem waterfront bar at the Jersey Shore
There are a few businesses in New Jersey that have the same name. I'm sure there are quite a few Sal's Pizza's in our state, for example.
Most people in Central Jersey may have heard of the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park. There is also a Wonder Bar in Atlantic City.
It's in the part of Atlantic City that only the locals know. In a section called Lower Chelsea, you'll find AC's version of The Wonder Bar and it's right on the water.
It sits on a body of water called the Inside Thorofare which runs behind Atlantic City and Ventnor. It can get you to the Atlantic Ocean to the north at Absecon Inlet and to Great Egg Harbor Inlet to the south.
It's a little hidden gem with great food, friendly service, and a fully stocked bar. I've been there in the dead of winter when the patio is closed up, but the best time to go is right now during summer. The patio is hopping, and the views are great.
The Wonder Bar is just over the bridge coming into AC on the southern end on Albany Ave. (Exit 2 of AC Expwy)
There are plenty of tables outside on the waterfront deck.
You get a great view of the bridge opening when the big boats come through.
There's a fair amount of parking but they have valet service on busy summer nights.
You don't have to worry about parking if you come by boat.
Their dock has plenty of room for boats and jet skis.
You can even rent a pontoon or smaller boat from Ray Scott's down in Margate for a nice ride to get there.
It's a one-of-a-kind place that is a hotspot for the locals.
You can eat inside if the deck gets too crowded.
I haven't gone there by boat yet, but it's on my to-do list.
It's the Wonder Bar you may have never heard of but worth the trip.
Always a friendly crowd and great service.
