How New Jersey ranks in Olympic gold medals

With the 2024 Summer Olympics in France upon us, we look to see how many New Jerseyans are participating. There are quite a number of gifted athletes from New Jersey and even though we are only the 11th most populated state in the country our state is well represented in this year's summer games.

We are in the top ten in the number of gold medals with 23 gold medals.

California tops the list of gold medal winners with 127. The weather and population size have a lot to do with that.

Two New Jersey residents are on the men's soccer team, one of them, Paxten Aaronson is from my hometown of Medford.

He has been playing professionally this year in the Netherlands before training with the U.S. Men’s Olympic Soccer team.

Bam Adebayo, who has played for the Miami Heat for his entire NBA career, is from Newark. He won gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo with the men's basketball team and is hoping for the same this summer in Paris.

New Jersey has been well represented in the past in the Olympic Games and this year is no different. Here is a complete list of the Garden State participants this year.

The USA usually dominates with medals in the games and is looking to show its dominance again this year in Paris.

In case you're wondering what sports are included here's the full list.

The games begin this weekend July 26th and run through August 11th.

