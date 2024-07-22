Tremendous day trip from anywhere in New Jersey

If you live in the southern part of the state like I do, you have little exposure to the northeast corner of New Jersey and all that it has to offer.

That's not even mentioning the northwestern part with all of its mountainous beauty and stunning lakes. No, we're talking about the somewhat gritty but amazing part of our state up along the Hudson.

Judi and I hosted a "brunch cruise" this past Sunday with a bunch of our listeners on City Cruises "Spirit of New Jersey" in New York Harbor.

The weather was a bit warm, but not unbearable. There was a nice breeze on any of the four decks and the interior was beautiful and well air conditioned.

The staff were some of the nicest, most welcoming people you can find at any attraction. Everybody was there to either have or provide a great time, and a great time was had by all.

The food was really good and the view was breathtaking at every turn. If you are tired of the beach scene and looking for a great day out IN our great Garden State check out these two or three-hour tours offered by City Cruises.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

