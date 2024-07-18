Follow this NJ family on their amazing journey this summer

A couple of weeks ago I received a handwritten note in a small envelope in the mail at the radio station. Yes, snail mail.

It's always interesting to get mail, old school, at the office. Many times, it's from a person in prison or someone with a long story to tell, needing some kind of help. This one was a much more pleasant note.

It came from a guy named Brian from South Jersey. He gave a brief description of himself, his wife, and their 15-year-old daughter and what they're up to this summer.

They are spending this summer and then some, a total of four months, traveling the country. They plan to hit all 48 states in the lower United States in a small school bus converted into an RV.

They've chronicled some of their adventures on YouTube.

You can also follow them on Instagram.

Yes, they're also on Facebook.

So far, they've been exploring the northeast and New England states along with New Jersey of course.

It's great to see where they've been and where they'll go next. It's something so many of us have on our bucket list to see more of this great country. We can live a little vicariously through Brian and his family. Follow them and enjoy.

