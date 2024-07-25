It’s National Hot Fudge Sundae Day — Here’s where to get one in NJ

Ice cream is the main event during the summertime. Supporting local businesses is something we do in New Jersey so those homemade ice cream shops are more popular than ever.

If you’re on the boardwalk at the Jersey Shore, a simple soft-serve is everyone’s go-to especially the frozen custard from the famous Kohr’s.

But it doesn’t matter what your order is, it’s a staple food item this time of year.

July 25 happens to be National Hot Fudge Sundae Day.

Who doesn’t love that? You can go the traditional route with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry on top or you can get creative with a different ice cream flavor and any other toppings you’d like to enjoy.

You can visit a chain ice cream place to get your hot fudge sundae today but if you want to indulge in that homemade deliciousness, visit these local small businesses:

Confectionately Yours in Franklin Park

Halo Pub in Princeton

Gabriel’s Fountain in Martinsville

Jersey Freeze in Freehold

Maple Shade Custard Stand in Maple Shade

Cliff’s Ice Cream in Ledgewood

Das Creamery in Budd Lake

