Yelp names 2 NJ ice cream spots in top 100 in America

Summertime is fast approaching and when the weather starts to get warm, we all flock to our nearest ice cream shop to indulge in our favorite summer treat.

Lucky for us, there are some great non-chain, homemade ice cream shops in New Jersey.

Canva Canva loading...

We recently entered into ice cream season as many places had their annual promotions like Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day,

Rita’s Italian Ice free ice on opening day,

and coming up on April 16, Ben and Jerry’s will offer their Free Cone Day.

But it is the homemade ice cream shops in the Garden State that really put us in the right mood for summer.

Yelp made a list of the top 100 ice cream shops in the country and two New Jersey spots made this list.

The criteria for making this list were all based on trends from the last year:

The color purple, like ube (purple yam) which is a Southeast Asia flavor

Alexander Grey via Unsplash Alexander Grey via Unsplash loading...

Faux and fabulous because everyone is looking for vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free

Oddfellows Ice Cream via Unsplash Oddfellows Ice Cream via Unsplash loading...

Popular paletas have become even more popular recently. They are a Mexican “ice pop” made from fresh fruits

Jarritos Mexican Soda via Unsplash Jarritos Mexican Soda via Unsplash loading...

Beyond the cone as in the extravagant offerings like air-fried ice cream and fully stacked milkshakes

Reshu Drolia via Unsplash Reshu Drolia via Unsplash loading...

Unfortunately, the two New Jersey ice cream spots on this list didn’t make the top 20 but that doesn’t matter because they are very popular places within our state.

Before we get to them, here are the ice cream shops outside of New Jersey that are drivable for a road trip:

Fox Meadows Creamery in Ephrata, PA (#22)

Woodside Farm Creamery in Hockessin, DE (#58)

Sugar Hill Creamery in NYC (#70)

FIGO il Gelato Italiano in NYC (#72)

Matcha Panda Café in Philadelphia (#92)

And now for New Jersey. These two places come as no surprise if you are from North or Central Jersey.

Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream in Ledgewood made the list at #83

The Bent Spoon in Princeton made the list at #90

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.