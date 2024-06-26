These are NJ’s go-to ice cream orders for summer 2024

It’s hot. That’s it. There’s nothing else to say about the weather. Thankfully we’ll get a bit of a break from this heat wave, but it’s something we expect in New Jersey at this point of the summer.

The one food we all think about during this time of the year is ice cream.

We all have our go-to ice cream spot to visit and there are so many of them in our state that make their own and there’s nothing like some homemade ice cream on a hot summer day.

Just a few places that my family likes to visit are:

Confectionately Yours in Franklin Park

Gabriel’s Fountain in Martinsville

Jersey Freeze in Freehold

Cliff’s in Ledgewood

Halo Pub in Princeton

But the most important question when it comes to venturing out for ice cream is, “What is your go-to order?”

My husband makes fun of my go-to order and I don’t think it’s out of the ordinary. I enjoy a simple cup of strawberry ice cream with chocolate sprinkles.

What does the rest of New Jersey order when stopping at their favorite ice cream spot?

I decided to ask my co-workers and here’s what they had to say:

Soft serve vanilla with rainbow sprinkles

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow

Cookies and cream ice cream with Reese’s on top

New Jersey Traffic South’s Jill Myra

Vanilla ice cream

Morning News Anchor Eric Scott

Vanilla ice cream with rainbow “jimmies”

Morning board op Kathy

Mint chocolate chip ice cream

Bill Spadea

Pistachio ice cream in a waffle cone

New Jersey Traffic North’s Bob Williams

Chocolate ice cream with peanut butter sauce and hot fudge

94.5 PST’s Morning Show host Chris Rollins

Submit your go-to ice cream order on our free New Jersey 101.5 app.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.