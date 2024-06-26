These are NJ’s go-to ice cream orders for summer 2024
It’s hot. That’s it. There’s nothing else to say about the weather. Thankfully we’ll get a bit of a break from this heat wave, but it’s something we expect in New Jersey at this point of the summer.
The one food we all think about during this time of the year is ice cream.
We all have our go-to ice cream spot to visit and there are so many of them in our state that make their own and there’s nothing like some homemade ice cream on a hot summer day.
Just a few places that my family likes to visit are:
Confectionately Yours in Franklin Park
Gabriel’s Fountain in Martinsville
Jersey Freeze in Freehold
Cliff’s in Ledgewood
Halo Pub in Princeton
But the most important question when it comes to venturing out for ice cream is, “What is your go-to order?”
My husband makes fun of my go-to order and I don’t think it’s out of the ordinary. I enjoy a simple cup of strawberry ice cream with chocolate sprinkles.
What does the rest of New Jersey order when stopping at their favorite ice cream spot?
I decided to ask my co-workers and here’s what they had to say:
Soft serve vanilla with rainbow sprinkles
Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow
Cookies and cream ice cream with Reese’s on top
New Jersey Traffic South’s Jill Myra
Vanilla ice cream
Morning News Anchor Eric Scott
Vanilla ice cream with rainbow “jimmies”
Morning board op Kathy
Mint chocolate chip ice cream
Bill Spadea
Pistachio ice cream in a waffle cone
New Jersey Traffic North’s Bob Williams
Chocolate ice cream with peanut butter sauce and hot fudge
94.5 PST’s Morning Show host Chris Rollins
