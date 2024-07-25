Taco lovers unite! NJ Taco Fest returning for 2024

Four words for you: tacos, margaritas, body slams.

That’s what you have to look forward to at the 9th annual NJ Taco Festival.

Are you sold yet?

Taco lovers in the Garden State can come together to celebrate this favorite Mexican dish.

Get ready for the ultimate taco showdown at the Tri-State Taco Festival! Who will be crowned the supreme taco champion? Join us as our fabulous vendors battle it out in the most delicious competition of the year!

Homemade Korean Beef Bulgogi Tacos with Avocado and Cabbage Photo via bhofack2 loading...

Our star-studded panel of judges includes top chefs, beloved media personalities, and renowned food writers, all bringing their taste buds to the frontline. They'll be tasting, testing, and scribbling notes all day to find the tastiest tacos in town.

Mexican food - delicious tacos with ground beef Photo via GeorgeDolgikh loading...

With five sizzling categories and trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places, it's a fiesta of flavor not to be missed! Bring your family, bring your appetite, and join in the fun!

The categories are:

🌮 Best Beef Taco

🌮 Best Chicken Taco

🌮 Best Pork Taco

🌮 Best Seafood Taco

🌮 Best Veggie Taco

Creative Headline via Unsplash Creative Headline via Unsplash loading...

But it’s not just about the food, some of the other competitions include the Margarita Mix-down, Spicy Taco of Hell Challenge, and the Chihuahua Costume Contest.

Whether you're a spice enthusiast or just love fun challenges, this is your chance to shine and win some amazing prizes!

Tequila and Lime Margaritas Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Oh, right, the wrestling! Luchadores bring action-packed excitement for all ages.

Between the food, dogs, drinks and athletics, there’s truly something for everyone.

NJ Taco Fest will be held on Sept. 7 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, located at 37 Plains Rd. Augusta, NJ.

You can find all of the information you need here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

