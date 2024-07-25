Here are NJ’s favorite tequila brands

Here are NJ&#8217;s favorite tequila brands

Although I typically don't like to celebrate the "national day of.." as every day and month is now designated for everything from pride to paper clips, who doesn't love a good tequila drink?

So for National Tequila Day, I thought why not? Let's celebrate.

As we started talking about it we all agreed, at least on the morning show, that tequila has evolved over the years and the stuff we were sneaking as teens was NOT the same as the gourmet brands of today.

The best and most expensive seems to be Casa Azul with Casamigos a close second.

Here's a list of tequila from our listeners:

Cabo Wabo

Don Julio

Dos Hombres

Santo Tequila

Espolon

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

