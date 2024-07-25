Here are NJ’s favorite tequila brands
Although I typically don't like to celebrate the "national day of.." as every day and month is now designated for everything from pride to paper clips, who doesn't love a good tequila drink?
So for National Tequila Day, I thought why not? Let's celebrate.
As we started talking about it we all agreed, at least on the morning show, that tequila has evolved over the years and the stuff we were sneaking as teens was NOT the same as the gourmet brands of today.
The best and most expensive seems to be Casa Azul with Casamigos a close second.
Here's a list of tequila from our listeners:
Cabo Wabo
Don Julio
Dos Hombres
Santo Tequila
Espolon
