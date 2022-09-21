Where to get the best pastries in New Jersey (Opinion)

With Wards Bakery closing after 98 years in Ocean City we have a bit of a pastry void in New Jersey.

Perhaps McDonald's can fill it when they bring back their cheese danish. Possibly, but there are several other great options we can explore.

For many the best part of the meal is dessert but with everyone on a diet, dessert has taken a hit. Nonetheless, when you do decide to treat yourself to a great dessert, there are some great places right here in New Jersey to get the best pastry.

Growing up Italian in Union City, there were bakeries all around us. There was nothing like the smell when you first walk into the sights of seeing them in the cases. Of course, you wanted everything.

What's great about New Jersey is that we're so diverse in population that you can get the best of everything made by people who have had the recipes through generations.

So I asked my following, whom I trust when it comes to food, where can we get the best pastry in New Jersey? Keep this handy if you're ever invited to a party and have to bring dessert, or if you just want to treat yourself. After all, you deserve it!

Chris McKelvey

Smithville Bakery is the best hands down! Known for their fresh baked pastries and donuts.

Paul Marzano

La Rosa’s in Shrewsbury NJ is my fave. Known for their world-famous cannolis.

Thomas Mongelli

Carlo's Pastry Shop, in Hoboken. Known for their rainbow cake.

Michael Beifeld

Sorrento’s in East Hannover makes an INSANE blueberry coffee cake pie.

Laurielle Nagel

Bovellas in Mountainside. Known for their signature cookie trays.

John Riebel

Terrigno’s. Bridgeton, NJ. Known for their great cheesecake.

Gail Morrone

D’orsi’s Bakery in Port Reading. Currently closed for renovations until October 9th. Open for online order and pickups.

Jerry Rubino

Lyndhurst Pastry Shop. Try the pumpkin muffins.

Melynda B. Ulrich

Italian People's Bakery, Trenton. There is something for everyone to like.

Judi Yaccarino

Del Ponte’s in Bradley Beach. Try their new rainbow cookie with raspberry filling.

