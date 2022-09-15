Iconic New Jersey pastry shop closing after 98 years

The time to make the donuts is coming to an end in Ocean City.

Wards Pastry Shop is closing after an incredible 98-year run.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page:

"After being an Ocean City tradition for over 98 years, Wards Pastry will be turning off its ovens Sunday, September 18, 2022 for the last time. The Hohman family would like to thank everyone for choosing Wards Pastry to be part of their celebrations through all of these years. Thank you for all of your support!"

According to The Press of Atlantic City, Ward Holman cited his intentions to retiree and inflation pushing up the prices of ingredients as his reasons for closing. The shop has already been sold and is expected to become a sports apparel shop.

Along with the great pies cakes and donuts, what people will miss most about Wards are their scrapple pies, which were to die for. As Michael Wilt commented on their Facebook page: "I'll have to make it down to grab some scrapple pies before then! I love those!"

When you've been open for 98 years, your reputation gets handed down through the generations and that will be missed.

Mary Croes Coverdale points out on their Facebook page:

"I have been getting something from your bakery since I was a child. As an adult, my mom and I would always come there on our day trips. You are a must-visit when coming to Ocean City and surely will be missed. Thank you and good luck on your next adventures."

If you're in Ocean City over the next few weeks, give yourself a treat and visit Wards one last time. I'm going for the scrapple pie.

