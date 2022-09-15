The best item McDonald’s ever had is back and better than ever

You can blame me for the ten pounds I’m going to help you gain in the next few months. But it’s gonna be well worth it.

McDonald's has taken the best bakery item they’ve ever carried, revamped it, and brought it back to the delight of millions of us who were obsessed with it, according to a story on mlive.com.

The Cheese Danish, for the uninitiated, was part of the McCafé bakery that Mcdonald's is famous for.

It sat alongside its fellow bakery treats such as the apple fritter, the blueberry muffin, and the cinnamon roll. But the danish stood far out from the pack as the most decadent and delicious of all their bakery offerings.

It was the kind of thing you thought about the night before if you knew you were going to treat yourself in the morning.

And now you can get it again at any McDonald's in NJ or elsewhere in the country.

Today is like my birthday because of the relaunch. It’s available now nationwide at all McDonald's.

Buttery and sweet, the Cheese Danish is "made with a sweet cream cheese filling and topped with a light vanilla drizzle over butter streusel," according to a description on the McDonald's website.

And the rumor is that even though the recipe is slightly different, it’s just as good, if not even better, than the original.

The bad news is that it will only be available for a limited time.

The good news is, with (according to last year’s count) 266 McDonald’s locations across NJ, those of you who’ve never had it can experience its sublimeness.

And those who have can welcome it back with open arms—er—mouth.

