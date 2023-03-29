Where to get the best Easter pie in New Jersey
Let the kids have their Easter candy and baskets. What I look forward to most at Easter is the Italian Easter pie, also referred to as "pizza rustica" or "pizza gaina."
It's like an Italian quiche, only better. We're talking about a blend of ham, salami, prosciutto, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, all blended together in a delicious pie that you cannot pass by without taking a little piece for yourself; then going back for a bigger piece.
Growing up in Union City, Easter pies were prevalent this time of the year. Every Italian delicatessen had one, each with its own unique taste. Then, of course, every grandma made one as well, so going to your friend's house was an even bigger treat.
Easter pies are a must at all the great Italian Deli and markets throughout New Jersey like Tuscany in Marlboro, Manalapan, Freehold, and Jackson; and Abruzzi and Guinta in Mount Laurel.
Since each puts their own twist on the recipe, I asked where can we get the best of the best. Here are some of the responses. Do yourself a favor and get one, or maybe two.
A&S Salumeria in Millstone Twp
Natoli’s in Secaucus Class behind me in EHS
Breakin Bread Toms River
Clemente’s in Hackensack from the famous Central bakery in Union City
Caputo's Long Branch
Muriale's Trattoria in Lyndhurst
Queen Margherita Trattoria in Nutley
