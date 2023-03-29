Where to get the best Easter pie in New Jersey

Let the kids have their Easter candy and baskets. What I look forward to most at Easter is the Italian Easter pie, also referred to as "pizza rustica" or "pizza gaina."

It's like an Italian quiche, only better. We're talking about a blend of ham, salami, prosciutto, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, all blended together in a delicious pie that you cannot pass by without taking a little piece for yourself; then going back for a bigger piece.

Pizza Rustica (Photo: Savory Easter Pie (Pizza Rustica), Tasty on YouTube) Pizza Rustica (Photo: Savory Easter Pie (Pizza Rustica), Tasty on YouTube) loading...

Growing up in Union City, Easter pies were prevalent this time of the year. Every Italian delicatessen had one, each with its own unique taste. Then, of course, every grandma made one as well, so going to your friend's house was an even bigger treat.

Easter pies are a must at all the great Italian Deli and markets throughout New Jersey like Tuscany in Marlboro, Manalapan, Freehold, and Jackson; and Abruzzi and Guinta in Mount Laurel.

Since each puts their own twist on the recipe, I asked where can we get the best of the best. Here are some of the responses. Do yourself a favor and get one, or maybe two.

A&S Salumeria (Photo: Google Maps) A&S Salumeria in Millstone (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

A&S Salumeria in Millstone Twp

Anthony Mannino

Natoli's Italian Deli (Photo: Google Maps) Natoli's Italian Deli in Secaucus (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Natoli’s in Secaucus Class behind me in EHS

Bob Talamini

Breakin' Bread Eatery and their Pizza Gaina (Photo: Google Maps, Steve Trevelise) Breakin' Bread Eatery in Toms River and their Pizza Gaina (Photo: Google Maps, Steve Trevelise, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Breakin Bread Toms River

Celemente Bakery (Photo: Google Maps) Celemente Bakery in Hackensack (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Clemente’s in Hackensack from the famous Central bakery in Union City

Giulio Poli

Caputo's Pastry Shop in Longbranch (Photo: Google Maps) Caputo's Pastry Shop in Long Branch (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Caputo's Long Branch

Jim Brown

Muriale's Tattoria & Italian Delicacies and their Pizza Gaina (Photo: Google Maps, Townsquare Media Illustration) Muriale's Trattoria & Italian Delicacies and their Pizza Gaina (Photo: Google Maps, Guy Madsen, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Muriale's Trattoria in Lyndhurst

Steve

Queen Margherita Trattoria and their Pizza Gaina (Photo: Google Maps, Townsquare Media Illustration) Queen Margherita Trattoria and their Pizza Gaina (Photo: Google Maps, Guy Madsen, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Queen Margherita Trattoria in Nutley

Guy Madsen

