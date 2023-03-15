What happens when two guys from a neighborhood in Philadelphia open an Italian Deli? You get "Abburzzi's and Giunta's" on Route 38 in Mt. Laurel.

Ryan Bussell, who's one of my producers, and I set out to see just how good they are. They are incredible!

Freshly cooked and sliced stromboli (Photo: Steve Trevelise) Freshly cooked and sliced stromboli (Photo: Steve Trevelise) loading...

They started us out with their famous homemade, hand-rolled stromboli, which owner Joe Abbruzzi tells us is their most popular item.

The Abbruzzi Special (Photo: Steve Trevelise) The Abbruzzi Special (Photo: Steve Trevelise) loading...

Then, we had the Abruzzi special, their signature cold hoagie, which is prosciutto, soppressata, sharp provolone, roast pepper with fresh tomato. We also had the roast pork sandwich with homemade broccoli rabe, and sharp provolone.

Joe Abbruzzi, who owns the place with Mark Guinta, tells us:

Our meat comes from Espositos on the 9th Street Italian market in Philadelphia (which he grew up a block from) and is mimicked after my cousin, Shank, who had an iconic sandwich place in the 70s; and passed along some of the key elements of what he did, and we've been doing it ever since.

Joe Abbruzzi and Steve Trevelise (Photo: Ryan Bussell) Joe Abbruzzi and Steve Trevelise (Photo: Ryan Bussell) loading...

Two guys from the neighborhood open an Italian deli. Joe and Mark grew up together in Philadelphia. They met when they were altar boys. Mark's family was in the butcher business, and Joe's family was in the fruit and produce business. "My grandfather pushed a cart," says Abbruzzi, he continues:

We opened the doors on November 18th, 1991. Our inspiration was from our roots. Mark and I grew up in the Italian Market, both families with businesses in the food and fruit and produce areas; and, my wife Diane's family, had a very successful catering hall called the Venice Plaza on 18th & Snyder. My wife and I felt an Italian Specialty store was needed in Mt. Laurel, and I needed a partner who could run the operation. Mark and I had talked about the concept; and he was the perfect partner since I was working full-time as a financial advisor, and he was a liquor salesman and wanted to own a business.

(Photo: Ryan Bussell) (Photo: Ryan Bussell) loading...

What sets Abbruzzi and Guintas apart from the rest?

The owners are always there, dedicated to delivering food that we grew up with; and serving daily, never compromising quality, and being consistent. We have our bread delivered fresh every day, and we use Cacia's Bread; a staple in our area. Our hoagies use Boar's Head meats and Imported Italian Meats. We carry Cannuli's sausage, and our roast pork is from Esposito Meats; both iconic names at the Italian Market.

Abbruzzi & Giunta (Photo: Ryan Bussell) Abbruzzi & Giunta (Photo: Ryan Bussell) loading...

What to order?

Our signature sandwich is the Abbruzzi Special, a specialty hoagie. Our roast pork is our best hot sandwich; however, our homemade stromboli, handmade and rolled, with a variety of choices, has become our most popular item in the store. We do our own mozzarella, have prepared foods all homemade, and Italian cheeses and specialties items that make any party or household better!

(Photo: Ryan Bussell) (Photo: Ryan Bussell) loading...

They also do catering:

Our catering is also one of our driving forces, and throughout the year we provide corporate and house catering for any event, big and small. This also includes trays that you can pre-order and pick up. Around the holidays, you can find our Easter Pies, Christmas delicacies, St. Joseph's cakes, Thanksgiving Pies; and we have Cannoli all year round.

(Photo: Ryan Bussell) (Photo: Ryan Bussell) loading...

What would Joe order?

If I had to pick my favorite food, I'd go with what was mentioned above; the Abbruzzi Special, Roast Pork, our Chicken Cutlets, and definitely any of our strombolis. My favorite stromboli is 'The Italian'.

Of course, it is!

