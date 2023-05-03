Where to get the best breakfast pizza in New Jersey

Pizza for breakfast?? How about breakfast pizza? It's well known that New Jersey has the best pizza anywhere. People come from miles around just to have a bite. Just ask David Portnoy who, when he's not running Barstool Sports, samples Jersy pizza. So, why not, with all this great pizza taking place in the afternoon and evening, that some great Jersey entrepreneurs wouldn't try making morning pizza as well?

During my New Jersey 101.5 show Tuesday night, while discussing the age-old debate of Taylor ham vs pork roll (I call it Taylor ham, by the way), I started asking why there aren't many places in New Jersey that make "breakfast pizza."

For instance, you could try one with ketchup, replacing the gravy, then add Taylor ham, eggs, and cheese. What a delicious foldover that would be! You could also make some incredible breakfast strombolis, which I used to get in Philadelphia.

It turns out, "Big Guy" Madsen, founder of Jersey Pizza Joints and originator of the Pizza Bowl, was listening and put it out to his 70,000-plus followers.

Here are some of the best places in New Jersey to get "breakfast pizza" from the Facebook of "Big Guy Madsen' of Jersey Pizza Joints, as well as my own:

The Galley Pizza & Eatery in Asbury Park (Photo: Google Maps) The Galley Pizza & Eatery in Asbury Park (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

The Galley Asbury Park

Kris Black

John's Cracker Barrel in Neptune (Photo: Google Maps) John's Cracker Barrel in Neptune (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

John’s Cracker Barrel in Shark River Hills makes a breakfast pizza that has pork roll, bacon, sausage and eggs on it.

Joel Bernstein

Joyce's Subs and Pizza in Lincroft (Photo: Google Maps) Joyce's Subs and Pizza in Lincroft (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Stop by!! Joyce's subs & pizza I’ll make you one of our famous breakfast pizzas!! Cheese, eggs, pork roll, bacon, home fries topped with of course, mozzarella

Deb Maddaluna

Brix in Belleville (Photo: Google Maps) Brix Restaurant and Pizza Bar in Belleville (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

There is. Go to Brix in Belleville for brunch. It’s excellent.

Jeannine Marie

Gencarelli's Pizza Factory in Newark (Photo: Google Maps) Gencarelli's Pizza Factory in Newark (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

I used to make this one at a little joint in Toms River. The original location still exists in Newark. Gencarellis. Call em. They’ll make one for ya.

Carly Susan Davis

Bruno's Pizzeria in Neptune (Photo: Google Maps) Bruno's Pizzeria in Neptune (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Bruno's in Neptune City.

Steve Eccles

Steak 'em Up in Wildwood (Photo: Google Maps) Steak 'em Up in Wildwood (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Steak em Up North Wildwood

Ross Boory

