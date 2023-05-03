Where to get the best breakfast pizza in New Jersey
Pizza for breakfast?? How about breakfast pizza? It's well known that New Jersey has the best pizza anywhere. People come from miles around just to have a bite. Just ask David Portnoy who, when he's not running Barstool Sports, samples Jersy pizza. So, why not, with all this great pizza taking place in the afternoon and evening, that some great Jersey entrepreneurs wouldn't try making morning pizza as well?
During my New Jersey 101.5 show Tuesday night, while discussing the age-old debate of Taylor ham vs pork roll (I call it Taylor ham, by the way), I started asking why there aren't many places in New Jersey that make "breakfast pizza."
For instance, you could try one with ketchup, replacing the gravy, then add Taylor ham, eggs, and cheese. What a delicious foldover that would be! You could also make some incredible breakfast strombolis, which I used to get in Philadelphia.
It turns out, "Big Guy" Madsen, founder of Jersey Pizza Joints and originator of the Pizza Bowl, was listening and put it out to his 70,000-plus followers.
Here are some of the best places in New Jersey to get "breakfast pizza" from the Facebook of "Big Guy Madsen' of Jersey Pizza Joints, as well as my own:
The Galley Asbury Park
Kris Black
John’s Cracker Barrel in Shark River Hills makes a breakfast pizza that has pork roll, bacon, sausage and eggs on it.
Joel Bernstein
Stop by!! Joyce's subs & pizza I’ll make you one of our famous breakfast pizzas!! Cheese, eggs, pork roll, bacon, home fries topped with of course, mozzarella
Deb Maddaluna
There is. Go to Brix in Belleville for brunch. It’s excellent.
Jeannine Marie
I used to make this one at a little joint in Toms River. The original location still exists in Newark. Gencarellis. Call em. They’ll make one for ya.
Carly Susan Davis
Bruno's in Neptune City.
Steve Eccles
Steak em Up North Wildwood
Ross Boory
