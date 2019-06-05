Where to get free donuts this Friday for national donut day

We know there’s a national day for everything but there are very few things that really deserve it as much as donuts do. They’ve become part of American culture, just like coffee. They’ve come to symbolize the way we get our day started and they’re well... a "happy" food that can be enjoyed by all ages.

National Donut Day is celebrated on the first Friday of June which means-hello, people! this Friday, June 7 is the day! And who knew that this holiday was originally created in honor of the salvation army’s donut lassies who served donuts to soldiers during World War 1?? Yes, donuts deserve a day of their own and that day is upon us!

Here are some of the companies that are offering donut related specials this Friday. Some of these specials are just for Friday and some last a little longer so make sure to check these companies websites for details and restrictions.

Duck Donuts: Get a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut on June 7. One per customer per day.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: Get free Red Velvet Mini Donuts with purchase of two meals on June 7.

Dunkin’: buy any beverage, and get a free classic donut of your choice at participating locations.

Entenmann’s: Entenmann’s is doing cute creative contest where you have to create your dream donut with their online donut maker. It’s called the National Donut Day sweepstakes for a chance at $5,000 and free donuts for a year.

Hardee’s: On their website there’s an online coupon entitling you free Froot Loop Mini Donuts with any purchase June 7 to 9.

Krispy Kreme: Get one free doughnut from the entire menu at participating shops in the U.S. and Canada on June 7. If a million donuts are given away, Krispy Kreme will launch another giveaway — a free taste of the brand’s newest doughnut later in June.

Kwik Trip: if you are a rewards member you can get one free cake doughnut, dunker or Glazer with a coupon available in your account. Redeem on June 7 only

LaMar’s Donuts: Get a free donut on June 7. They are also accepting donations that day for the salvation army to end child hunger.

Randy’s Donuts: from 6 AM to noon every customer gets four glazed rounds on Friday. It’s 'while supplies last' so get there early!!

Tim Hortons: this time of year Tim Hortons offers some seasonal baked goods like their cheesecake donut - it’s worth it just to see what the limited time flavors are.

Top Pot Doughnuts: A donut eating contest, prizes and giveaways are part of the chain's celebration of national donut day.

Walmart: Walmart apparently goes all out on national donut day at select locations some offer a free sample coffee and donuts. Altogether they give away 1.2 million donuts on this special day and all you have to do is go to the bakery section of any Walmart and you’re entitled to a free glazed donut while supplies last.

Plus, at some locations you get $10 off your first pick up order if you’re a new Walmart grocery customer and you’ll have your order loaded into your car for free.

More from New Jersey 101.5: