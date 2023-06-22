Have You Tried The Absolute Best Donuts In New Jersey?

Mornings are not always the smoothest time of day for us here in New Jersey, But if we can get a good cup of coffee and a great donut, then things start to brighten up pretty quickly. So, who has the best donuts in New Jersey?

Donuts are a little bit like pizza in this regard. Each of us usually picks a donut place near us that we love, and that is where our loyalty lies. That's a good plan, but in case you want to expand your donut horizons a little bit, we checked with the experts to see what they thought the best donut place in the whole state is.

The folks at 24/7 Tempo must have had a wonderful time researching which place was the champion of the donut here in New Jersey. How do we get that job, right?

Well, after extensive study, they determined the place that rises above the rest here in the Garden State is a place called Uncle Dood's Donuts in Tom's River. This is an amazing choice. The people there are awesome, and the donuts are second to none.

I've swallowed way more calories from Uncle Dood's Donuts than I care to admit, but I really love their donuts, so I am thrilled with the choice of these experts.

If you want to have a donut experience like no other, you have to give Uncle Dood's a try. They are located on Robbins St. in downtown Toms River. Enjoy, and don't be shy! Order more than one.

