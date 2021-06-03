Free doughnuts Friday in NJ for National Doughnut Day

First of all, is it doughnut or donut? Dough in the shape of a nut is where we get doughnut, right? But then so many places like Dunkin’ (when they used to be Dunkin’ Donuts) misspelled it purposely for trademark purposes that we grew accustomed to seeing the word this way. Guess what? If you look it up in Merriam Webster’s dictionary both are acceptable, but donut is said to be less common.

Fine. Friday is National Doughnut Day. And guess who can score freebies? You! Both Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme have a freebies plan on June 4.

Dunkin’ has a deal Friday where if you buy any beverage you get a classic doughnut of your choice free. While supplies last of course.

Krispy Kreme however is doubling down. You get any type doughnut for free Friday in honor of National Doughnut Day and that’s no purchase necessary. Or vaccinated customers can get two free doughnuts by showing your COVID-19 vaccine proof and also getting an original glazed doughnut free.

Duck Donuts will play along with a free bare, powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar doughnut Friday and that’s no purchase necessary.

Finally Tim Horton’s isn’t exactly free and it isn’t exactly only on Friday for National Doughnut Day. But they are offering one classic or one specialty doughnut for 50 cents for registered reward members who scan for rewards in restaurants, place a delivery or mobile order.

As always with these freebies deals it’s best to check with your individual location to see if they’re participating before heading over there.

