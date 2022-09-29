Tried a ‘Mochinut’? This fusion dessert is catching on fast in NJ

Defining its namesake product as a Hawaiian creation fusing American donuts with Japanese mochi in a unique, eight-point shape, Mochinut is currently open in six New Jersey municipalities.

The chain is set to add 12 more locations to that list, led by a planned opening in Cherry Hill on Oct. 17, its first South Jersey store, according to NJ.com.

Mochinut's website said the other new shops are slated for Edison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Lodi, Manalapan, Nutley, Palisades Park, Parsippany, Princeton, Ridgefield, and Voorhees.

The existing locations are in Fort Lee, Montclair, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, and Tenafly.

Opening dates for the new Mochinuts have not been announced, except for Cherry Hill.

Mochinut says its doughnuts are "completely different from yeast or cake donuts" due to the inclusion of rice flour, which makes them chewy, stretchy, and sticky.

The chain also sells hot dogs covered in Korean rice flour and an assortment of toppings, and bubble or "boba" tea.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

