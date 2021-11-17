These wacky, unique flavors make NJ the new donut star of the US

New Jersey has just been recognized for having not one, but two of the best doughnut cities to purchase donuts in the country.

Rent.com recently conducted a research study, calculating the proportion of donut businesses in a city, donut businesses per capita and donut businesses per density. Both Newark and Jersey City came out on top, as Newark ranked sixth, and Jersey City third.

Now, you are probably wondering what specific donut shops accounted for this win. Newark is home to over 25 Dunkin' Donuts locations, making it one of the most donut-populated cities in the world. The shop that really stands out in Newark, however, is Suissa Bakery, home to Sonhos—light and fluffy donut-like pastries that melt in your mouth, fried and sprinkled with sugar.

This small Portuguese bakery makes some of the most delicious sugar topped donuts around.

Photo by sheri silver on Unsplash

In addition to Dunkin', Jersey City is home to a plethora of Krispy Kreme locations, earning them third place in the donut rankings. Not into chain bakeries? There are two other bakeries that contributed to the Jersey City win.

The first is The Grind Shop, which brings some of New Yorkers' favorite donuts to Jersey. Donuts are brought to The Grind Shop from the Doughnut Plant, which has unique flavors like Black & White, Apple Crumble and PB&Jam. You won’t believe their Doughflowers, which are shaped like a rose, with a rosewater glaze with crushed edible petals. And a creme brûlée doughnut, with vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping—a Doughnut Plant signature.

The other spot is The LoDG, whose specialty donuts are unlike any other I've seen in New Jersey. Their donuts have quirky names like, Three Monkeys Jumping on the Bed, which is essentially a monkey bread-inspired donut, and Yammin Out which is a sweet potato flavor.

If you are looking for an awesome donut, clearly Jersey is the place to go. And once you taste these flavors, you’ll realize that no one does donuts like New Jersey does.

