Where to get free donuts in NJ on National Donut Day

National Donut Day is Friday, June 2, and why it would be this day at the beginning of the summer is a question I can’t answer but we are all here for it.

Something new I learned about this day is that it’s not just for us to indulge in this sugary treat, but it’s also to honor the Salvation Army Lassies who were women that served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

That makes this day even better.

Between chain stores and local establishments, there are a ton of doughnut locations in New Jersey and for this special day, there are deals that you can take part in where you might even score a free donut. “Free” and “donut”? I feel like I’m speaking your language right now.

Let’s take a look:

Dunkin’

With the purchase of any beverage, you can get a FREE classic donut. Did you know there are 866 locations in New Jersey? Click HERE to find your local store.

Krispy Kreme

Another FREE donut for you but this time, there’s no purchase necessary.

You can also get a dozen of original glazed donuts for $2 with the purchase of any dozen donuts.

There are 5 locations in New Jersey:

1170 Haddon Ave in Collingswood

51 Route 17 Liberty Commons in East Rutherford

95 Columbus Ave in Jersey City

247 Route 4 in Paramus

25 US Highway 22 in Springfield

Duck Donuts

Get a FREE cinnamon sugar donut with no purchase necessary.

There are 7 locations in New Jersey:

3246 Dune Drive in Avalon

101 South Rt 73 in Marlton

33 42nd St Unit #1 in Sea Isle City

77 Central Ave in Clark

1275 Rt 35 in Middletown

215 Rt 22 E #7 in Green Brook

556 Rt 17 North in Paramus

Tim Hortons

You can get a FREE donut if you buy any sized hot or iced beverage if you use the app or order online.

There are 3 locations in New Jersey:

223 West End Ave in Raritan



254 NJ Rt 17 in Upper Saddle River

57 S White Horse Pike in Stratford

