National Donut day in NJ has deals and a back story

Yes America, there is a holiday for everything. Just not the kind where you’re going to get a day off work.

But on your way to work Friday June 3 you might want to consider a free donut for breakfast. Because it’s National Donut Day. (Yes, that’s the way National Day Calendar and various press releases spell it so I’m dropping my purist spelling of d-o-u-g-h-n-u-t.)

Now before I let you know where you can find a few deals in New Jersey let me give you the back story on National Donut Day. It’s far more serious and patriotic than just some industry marketing ploy.

It happens the first Friday of June and it was established by the Salvation Army as a way to honor women who served donuts to soldiers in World War I. They became known as donut lassies and these lassies would bring ingredients to the soldiers and literally fry them right in their helmets very near the front lines. Serving warm donuts to soldiers was a morale boost.

All these years later National Donut Day honors what these Salvation Army volunteers did. So when you’re having a donut Friday it’s not just marketing.

Now where can you grab a deal in the Garden State?

Krispy Kreme

You don’t see them everywhere but there are some New Jersey locations in places like Jersey City, Collingswood, Springfield, East Rutherford and Paramus. On Friday, June 3 buy one dozen donuts to get a second dozen of original glazed for one buck. Also get one free glazed donut on Friday just for walking in.

7/11

If you’re a rewards member you can buy a donut and get a second donut free. This BOGO goes on June 3 through June 5.

Tim Hortons

Reward members can buy a donut online or through the Tim Hortons app to get a second donut free with their next purchase. That goes on through June 5.

Dunkin’

Buy any size drink on National Donut Day, Friday June 3 and get a free classic donut.

Duck Donuts

No purchase necessary for a free cinnamon sugar donut.

As always it’s smart to call ahead if you’re worried whether a given location is participating.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

