New Jersey puts two cities on ‘Best Donut’ list

People in New Jersey love their breakfast foods: pork roll, egg, and cheese on a hard roll, for one. And if you want to start an argument quickly, just say that New York bagels are superior to New Jersey’s.

It turns out, we here in the Garden State are no slouches when it comes to donuts, either.

According to a ranking by Rent.com, New Jersey is home to two of the best donut cities in the country. The two making the cut are Newark and Jersey City.

To create the rankings for the best cities for donut lovers, the site looked at the 150 most populated cities in the country. Then, to create the top 10, they looked at the proportion of donut businesses in a city, donut businesses per capita and donut businesses per density.

About Newark, Rent.com said:

The density of Dunkin' in Newark and how many hot and fresh donuts they're making each morning pushes Newark to No. 6 on our list .If you want something more unique, stop by Suissa. This small Portuguese bakery makes a deep-fried sonho, a sugar-topped donut you'll love.

Jersey City ranked even higher, coming in at #3; the site said:

The Grind Shop carries donuts from New York's Doughnut Plant with flavors like matcha green tea, red velvet, PB&J and more. Or, head to The LoDG, where very creative flavors rotate monthly. Don't miss the Lil' Chickies (chicken and waffles cake donut), What's the Flan and Reverse O-S'moresis.

Philadelphia ranked #9 in these made up rankings; Worcester, Massachusetts, came in at #1.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

