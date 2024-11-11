Where does NJ’s IQ rank among states? You may not like the answer
We hear from the state’s most powerful teacher’s union how stellar the public school system is here. It’s a point of pride for the NJEA, as well as it should be. Our schools are usually ranked nationally in the top three and sometimes number one.
When it comes to pure IQ, though, how smart of a state are we? With such great schools, we have to be above average, right? Mmm, not so fast. While it can increase your IQ, anything you do can generally increase your IQ within limits. You’re mostly born with it.
Hulk Hogan is said to have an IQ of 118.
Taylor Swift’s IQ is estimated at 136.
Rapper Snoop Dogg has an IQ of 147.
So, how is New Jersey’s IQ average compared to other states?
Data Pandas did a study and ranked each state by IQ.
"The Human Intelligence Quotient, or IQ, has long been a measure of cognitive capabilities, with its scores offering insights into both individuals and larger populations," Data Pandas said.
First off, their study says the average IQ in the nation is 98. The state with the highest IQ is Massachusetts, with an average of 104.3.
The lowest IQ in the United States is in Mississippi, with 94.2.
New Jersey is 102.8. Not terrible, but not great. I mean, we’re not far from Massachusetts, yet we didn’t even make the Top 10.
These are all the states smarter than us, according to the study.
States with the highest IQ
Massachusetts - 104.3
New Hampshire - 104.2
North Dakota - 103.8,
Vermont - 103.8
Minnesota - 103.7
Montana - 103.4
Maine - 103.4
Iowa - 103.2
Connecticut - 103.1
Wisconsin - 102.9
Does this explain the Jersey Slide, truck nutz, or why we didn’t mind being degloved on the alpine slide at Action Park? I’ll leave that for others to decide.
At least we’re not among the dumbest, which were these.
States with the Lowest IQ
Mississippi - 94.2
Louisiana - 95.3
California - 95.5
Hawaii - 95.6
New Mexico - 95.7
Alabama - 95.7
Nevada - 96.5
Arizona - 97.4
Arkansas - 97.5
Tennessee - 97.7
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.