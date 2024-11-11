Where does NJ’s IQ rank among states? You may not like the answer

We hear from the state’s most powerful teacher’s union how stellar the public school system is here. It’s a point of pride for the NJEA, as well as it should be. Our schools are usually ranked nationally in the top three and sometimes number one.

When it comes to pure IQ, though, how smart of a state are we? With such great schools, we have to be above average, right? Mmm, not so fast. While it can increase your IQ, anything you do can generally increase your IQ within limits. You’re mostly born with it.

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) loading...

Hulk Hogan is said to have an IQ of 118.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Amsterdam, Netherlands Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana loading...

Taylor Swift’s IQ is estimated at 136.

Olympics Closing Ceremony Performers AP loading...

Rapper Snoop Dogg has an IQ of 147.

So, how is New Jersey’s IQ average compared to other states?

Data Pandas did a study and ranked each state by IQ.

"The Human Intelligence Quotient, or IQ, has long been a measure of cognitive capabilities, with its scores offering insights into both individuals and larger populations," Data Pandas said.

First off, their study says the average IQ in the nation is 98. The state with the highest IQ is Massachusetts, with an average of 104.3.

The lowest IQ in the United States is in Mississippi, with 94.2.

New Jersey is 102.8. Not terrible, but not great. I mean, we’re not far from Massachusetts, yet we didn’t even make the Top 10.

Canva Canva loading...

These are all the states smarter than us, according to the study.

States with the highest IQ

Massachusetts - 104.3

New Hampshire - 104.2

North Dakota - 103.8,

Vermont - 103.8

Minnesota - 103.7

Montana - 103.4

Maine - 103.4

Iowa - 103.2

Connecticut - 103.1

Wisconsin - 102.9

Does this explain the Jersey Slide, truck nutz, or why we didn’t mind being degloved on the alpine slide at Action Park? I’ll leave that for others to decide.

At least we’re not among the dumbest, which were these.

Man looking at mobile phone with confused expression m-imagephotography loading...

States with the Lowest IQ

Mississippi - 94.2

Louisiana - 95.3

California - 95.5

Hawaii - 95.6

New Mexico - 95.7

Alabama - 95.7

Nevada - 96.5

Arizona - 97.4

Arkansas - 97.5

Tennessee - 97.7

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈