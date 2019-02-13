When should you subtract the ‘plus one’ to your wedding?

Giving "plus ones" at your wedding is not an easy decision for any bride as they put together their invitation list. Who gets to take a "plus one" and who doesn't? What if you get a request on your wedding day? And what happens when one of the bridal party members is dating your ex-best friend?

These are more than hypothetical questions! Wait until you hear how our Speaking Wedding co-hosts, Jessica Gibson and Producer Kristen handled this for their own weddings. It's a conversation that you don't want to miss.

If you've had your own awkward wedding moment, share it with us on Facebook and we may discuss it during the next wedding segment on the air in March!

