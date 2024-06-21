Get a free wedding by agreeing to having it in an NJ dive bar

So yeah, I’ve been burned more than once. My heart might as well be made of asbestos at this point. But if anything were going to tempt me to try one more time it would be this craziness.

There’s a way you can get a free wedding fully paid. It even comes with the unique honor of the bride being walked down the aisle by…Mr. Peanut. No, in fact I’m NOT kidding.

And all you have to do is agree to get married in a dive bar, which is my favorite kind anyway. If a free wedding in this crazy fun scenario sounds appealing then apply immediately because applications are being taken only until June 25.

You must be 21 or older at the time of submission. You need to submit your information and a photo along with a brief description of your ‘dive bar love story.’ You can do all that here.

Who’s offering this? It’s Miller High Life together with Planters.

What does the winner of the dive bar wedding get?

A free wedding held at the dive bar of the winner’s choice. You’ll be chauffeured to the wedding in the Planters Nutmobile. You’ll be provided with a peanut-flavored wedding cake complete with a cake topper of Mr. Peanut and Girl in the Moon.

You’ll get a buffet of dive bar snacks and a champagne of beers tower toast. And, yes, you really will have Mr. Peanut walk the bride down the aisle. Hey, he’s already dressed for it with that fancy top hat and monocle.

Of all the dive bars in New Jersey, and by the way, I say dive bar with love in my heart because I love a comfortable, down-to-earth, unpretentious bar, I’d kill to see this happen at Rocky’s in my hometown of Rahway. Sorry Butch Kowal’s, but you’d be my close second. Please universe, let somebody from New Jersey win this wedding! It would just be so…us!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

