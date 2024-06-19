New Jerseyans are willing to pay way more for NJ-made products
Consider this a tale of two widgets. On the left is a fine widget. It does what you need a widget to do. It costs $10.
On the right is another widget, similar size, similar performance, similar everything. Except the widget on the right was proudly made here in New Jersey. It costs $12.20.
Are you paying more? Yes, according to a study by HostingAdvice.
NEED WORK? 50 OF THE FASTEST GROWING JOBS ARE IN NJ
The study found New Jerseyans were willing to pay on average 22% more if the product had a “Made in Jersey” label. Is it like this everywhere? Does every state have this much home pride?
Not even close. New York is only willing to shell out 8% more. In fact New York was the state willing to pay the least more for a product made there. The state where they’d pay the most? Hawaii. 35% more.
Pennsylvania had slightly more pride than we do though. They would pay 24% more. Delaware? Better than New York, but only 16% more.
Which products are people most willing to pay more for if it’s made in their state?
- Health and beauty products
- Clothing and apparel
- Cars and car parts
- Electronics
- Home appliances
- Furniture and home decor
- Food and beverages (e.g., specialty foods, craft beer)
- Sporting goods and outdoor equipment
- Children’s products (e.g., toys, clothing)
- Jewelry and accessories
- Construction materials (e.g., flooring, tools)
