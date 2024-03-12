You may be shocked what an NJ wedding costs now

No, it’s not shocking that weddings are ridiculously expensive. You’d be living under a rock to not know that.

It’s just how far beyond ridiculous it has now become to afford even an average wedding in the state of New Jersey.

You may need a drink when we tell you these new figures just released by the prominent wedding planning site theknot.com.

So, for that drink will that be cash bar or open bar? Just one of a thousand decisions a couple makes when planning a wedding, Unfortunately, these thousand decisions are too often influenced by the emotion of the day.

SEE ALSO: Highest paying jobs in NJ that need no college degree

Guests Throwing Confetti Over Bride And Groom At Wedding monkeybusinessimages loading...

It isn’t always the woman who dreamed of being a princess since being a little girl who wants that over the top day where she can finally act like one. One study some years back showed men are now twice as likely to want a big, expensive wedding than women.

For as much as everyone tries to outdo each other and one-up each other when it comes to weddings, with strolling jugglers and live doves and other assorted nonsense, it comes down to a party. It is a one-evening party that you may be paying for for many years if you’re not careful.

Wedding cake topper Thinkstock Images loading...

So how much is a New Jersey wedding now costing?

Theknot.com broke it down state by state for the average cost of a wedding.

An average New Jersey wedding now costs $55,000.

Keep in mind that’s just the average wedding. You can fall into the trap of paying far more. The farther north you go in the state the more you’ll pay.

Canva Canva loading...

Also, we are the highest in the country. Sure, you’ll pay more in New York City, but comparing states to states, nowhere is it more expensive than New Jersey.

Just elope for crying out loud. Use the money to afford a too-expensive New Jersey home.

Here’s the state-by-state breakdown.

Photo by Jeremy Wong Weddings on Unsplash Photo by Jeremy Wong Weddings on Unsplash loading...

Alabama: $34,000

Alaska: Unavailable

Arizona: $32,000

Arkansas: $25,000

California: $41,000

Colorado: $34,000

Connecticut: $44,000

Delaware: $39,000

DC: $42,000

Florida: $34,000

ThinkStock via Getty Images ThinkStock via Getty Images loading...

Georgia: $30,000

Hawaii: Unavailable

Idaho: $20,000

Illinois: $39,000

Indiana: $26,000

Iowa: $24,000

Kansas: $25,000

Kentucky: $20,000

Louisiana: $37,000

Maine: $44,000

Bride and groom figurines standing on two separated slices of wedding cake Jeffrey Hamilton, Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

Maryland: $39,000

Massachusetts: $42,000

Michigan: $29,000

Minnesota: $31,000

Mississippi: $33,000

Missouri: $27,000

Montana: $20,000

Nebraska: $22,000

Nevada: $21,000

New Hampshire: $44,000

TSM Illustration TSM Illustration loading...

New Jersey: $55,000

New Mexico: $26,000

New York: $49,000

North Carolina: $31,000

North Dakota: $22,000

Ohio: $30,000

Oklahoma: $25,000

Oregon: $30,000

Pennsylvania: $38,000

Rhode Island: $44,000

South Carolina: $39,000

Carlo Buttinoni via Unsplash Carlo Buttinoni via Unsplash loading...

South Dakota: $23,000

Tennessee: $28,000

Texas: $32,000

Utah: $17,000

Vermont: $44,000

Virginia: $38,000

Washington: $30,000

West Virginia: $36,000

Wisconsin: $29,000

Wyoming: $26,000

Happy bride and groom on their wedding hugging frantic00 loading...

Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago From food items to popular clothing to entertainment outings — here's a roundup of what things cost in 2023, as compared to estimates from 2013 and 2003. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Shortest Rock Star Marriages What rock star marriages were the shortest? After all, marriages don't work out sometimes, and that's just as true for musicians as anyone else. But whenever a rock marriage ends quickly, it can come as a shock to music fans. Here are the shortest rock star marriages over the years. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.