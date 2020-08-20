One of the industries most impacted by the lockdown imposed by elite power brokers like Gov. Phil Murphy is the wedding industry. With large gatherings the first to go during the panic over coronavirus, thousands of brides were left out in the cold.

The initial reaction may have been understandable, as in March we didn’t know as much as we know today about the virus. But as the pandemic and the government-imposed crisis extension waned on, many families, and especially the happy couples, realized that there wasn’t an end in sight. Deposits lost, plans changed, tensions rising.

I spoke about this on-air this week about how the last two big weddings were for my Speaking Podcast co-host Jessica Gibson and my morning show Producer Kristen. Will there ever be a big wedding again? Looking at NJ right now, it’s hard to imagine.

Jay Black and Jessica break it down on this week's podcast. Also check out our throwback podcast conversation which we recorded while attending Jessica’s wedding. Listen HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.