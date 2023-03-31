Need help wedding planning? Check out this bridal expo in Edison, NJ

Carlo Buttinoni

You’ve said yes to your wonderful fiancé and now the wedding planning begins. But where do you start?

There’s no need to spend a lot of money on a wedding planner (unless you have zero time to plan your wedding yourself), visiting a bridal and wedding expo can help relieve a lot of the stress because I won’t lie, it is very stressful.

There are so many moving parts and small details when planning a wedding that it can be very overwhelming when getting started.

I’ve been married for three years now and I remember how crazy it all was.

The Bridal and Wedding Expo is taking place June 11 at the NJ Convention and Expo Center from 12 to 5 p.m.

At this show, you’ll find vendors that are related to all things weddings like

Wedding Venues

DJs

Favors

Makeup Artists

Décor

Florists

Honeymoon

Photographers/Videographers

And so much more.

They will also have cash prizes and giveaways throughout the show.

Need help choosing bridesmaid dresses? They even have a fashion show.

There is so much for you to shop for and to get your wedding organized without the added stress.

For more information, click HERE.

