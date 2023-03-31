Need help wedding planning? Check out this bridal expo in Edison, NJ

You’ve said yes to your wonderful fiancé and now the wedding planning begins. But where do you start?

There’s no need to spend a lot of money on a wedding planner (unless you have zero time to plan your wedding yourself), visiting a bridal and wedding expo can help relieve a lot of the stress because I won’t lie, it is very stressful.

Elisa Ventur via Unsplash Elisa Ventur via Unsplash loading...

There are so many moving parts and small details when planning a wedding that it can be very overwhelming when getting started.

I’ve been married for three years now and I remember how crazy it all was.

The Bridal and Wedding Expo is taking place June 11 at the NJ Convention and Expo Center from 12 to 5 p.m.

At this show, you’ll find vendors that are related to all things weddings like

Wedding Venues

Thomas William Thomas William loading...

DJs

Krys Amon Krys Amon loading...

Favors

Photos by lanty Photos by lanty loading...

Makeup Artists

Candice Picard via Unsplash Candice Picard via Unsplash loading...

Décor

wedding reception outdoor eli77 loading...

Florists

Young couple on beach GlobalStock loading...

Honeymoon

luxury travel, romantic couple in beach hotel anyaberkut loading...

Photographers/Videographers

Mariah Krafft via Unsplash Mariah Krafft via Unsplash loading...

And so much more.

They will also have cash prizes and giveaways throughout the show.

Need help choosing bridesmaid dresses? They even have a fashion show.

There is so much for you to shop for and to get your wedding organized without the added stress.

For more information, click HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.